No. 5 TCU Soccer Secures Big 12 Regular Season Title in 2025
Eric Bell and No. 5 TCU Soccer clinched the 2025 Big 12 regular season title after a 2-0 win over Houston on Thursday. The Frogs pieced together a season for the ages, amassing 28 points and a record of 9-1-1 on their way to the program’s fourth Big 12 regular season title in history.
The Frogs struck first in the 19th minute when Sydney Becerra and Cate Sarinopoulous worked the ball up the field. AJ Hennessey then found herself with space in front and laced a right-footed shot into the back of the net to give the Frogs a 1-0 lead.
TCU doubled its advantage in the second half when Emma Yolinsky curled a stunner to make it 2-0 in the 57th minute. Yolinsky, the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, notched her sixth goal of the season and her third goal in the last four games. The Frogs held onto their 2-0 lead and closed out what was their sixth clean sheet of the season.
TCU Soccer has now won the regular season title in back-to-back years. With the win, the Frogs clinch the No. 1 seed for the 2025 Big 12 Soccer Tournament Presented by Allstate. Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium will serve as the hosting site for the quarterfinal and semifinal matches, before the tournament heads to Waco for the final.
The Frogs were strong at home with a 5-1 record in Fort Worth. TCU had wins over Utah, Iowa State, No. 10 Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Houston. If that’s impressive, the Frogs were even better on the road. They went undefeated with a 7-0-1 overall road record, including a 4-0-1 conference road record, including wins against Kansas State, No. 14 Kansas, Arizona, and Arizona State.
2025 Big 12 Soccer Tournament Presented by Allstate Schedule:
Monday, November 3 (Fort Worth):
Match 1: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Baylor - 11:30 a.m. CT
Match 2: No. 1 TCU vs. No. 8 BYU - 2 p.m. CT
Match 3: No. 2 West Virginia vs. No. 7 Kansas - 5:30 p.m. CT
Match 4: No. 3 Colorado vs. No. 6 UCF - 8 p.m. CT
Wednesday, November 5 (Fort Worth)
Match 5: Match 1 Winner vs. Match 2 Winner - 4:30 p.m. CT
Match 6: Match 3 Winner vs. Match 4 Winner - 7 p.m. CT
Saturday, November 8 (Waco):
Championship Match: Match 5 Winner vs. Match 6 Winner - 7 p.m. CT.
What’s Next for No. 5 TCU Soccer?
The Horned Frogs will host the BYU Cougars on Monday, Nov. 3, at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. The kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN+.