No. 9 TCU Soccer Enters the Final Matchweek Atop the Big 12 Table
No. 9 TCU (14-2-1, 8-1-1) stymied Arizona State (10-5-3, 3-5-2) to a 2-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, and now sits at the top of the Big 12 standings heading into the final match of the regular season.
The Horned Frogs dominated the entire 90 minutes against the Sun Devils. TCU was on the front foot for much of the match as they outshot Arizona State 23-5. With chances early on, the Frogs continued to pile on the pressure, finally finding the breakthrough in the 38th minute. An inswinging corner from Kaela Martinez was cleared out back toward the left wing. Martinez looped a cross back into the box where Morgan Brown rose with an emphatic header to give TCU a 1-0 lead.
It marks Brown’s third goal of the season and her first since Oct. 10 against Texas Tech. Brown continues to develop in her second season in Fort Worth, where she was tabbed All-Big 12 First Team and Freshman Team just a year ago.
The Frogs entered the half up by a goal and continued to threaten the Sun Devil goal. TCU doubled its advantage when Cameron Patton scored in the 60th minute. Racing down the right wing, Patton flashed and whipped a cross that was deflected into the net by Lucy Fazackerly. As unconventional as the goal was, it was enough to give the Horned Frogs a much-needed 2-0 cushion.
Patton continues her electric season and recent run of form and now has a goal contribution in each of the last four games. Now in her sophomore year, she has three goals and six assists, and was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for her performances against Baylor and Oklahoma State.
Arizona State halved the deficit with a goal in the 67th minute by Tatum Thomason, her seventh of the season. Despite the Sun Devils finding a way through, the Frogs held strong and picked up a vital three points on the road.
Following the match, head coach Eric Bell said, “I was really pleased with our effort for the game. I thought we did the things that we had talked about doing from an attacking perspective. I thought our defending was quite good. We scored a really good goal in the first half and saw the game out in the second half. I'm really pleased with the performance by the group and looking forward to playing next week."
Road Warriors in 2025
With their win against Arizona State on Sunday, the Horned Frogs officially end their regular-season road schedule undefeated. It’s the first time since the 2021 season that the Frogs have gone undefeated on the road.
TCU clinched road victories against UTSA, No. 9 Iowa, Texas, Kansas State, No. 14 Kansas, Arizona, and Arizona State while taking a vital point in a 1-1 tie with Texas Tech. The Frogs registered three clean sheets on the road and outscored opponents 15-8 away from Fort Worth.
Bell said, “We know how to circle the wagons when we're on the road. We have a really tight-knit group who likes to play with each other and be around each other. Being on the road is pretty comfortable for us. It's hard to win college soccer games, and it's hard to win on the road, and I'm really happy and proud of our group for doing what they did this weekend."
What’s Next for No. 9 TCU Soccer?
The Frogs will have time to rest before hosting the Houston Cougars on Thursday, Oct 30. TCU now sits atop the Big 12 table with 25 points. West Virginia (7-0-3 Big 12) is second in the conference with 24 points, and Texas Tech (7-1-2 Big 12) is third with 23 points.
The Cougars (7-3-6, 2-3-4 Big 12) have struggled this season but earned a vital point against No. 16 Baylor in a 1-1 draw. Thursday night’s game will wrap up the regular season as kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. CT from Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.