In Case You Missed It: TCU Weekly Sports Recap
It's a new week, and you're asking yourself: Where did last week go? Don't be too hard on yourself. You can catch up on what you missed, right here, with the Weekly Sports Recap
Humorous
- Basketball: A humorous inquiry into the rules of men's basketball rankings--by a sports ignoramus
- Basketball: A gentle epistle dedicated to his favorite team--from a sports ignoramus
Football
- Catch your TCU Pro Frogs in NFL Divisional Round playoff action this weekend
- Road to CFB has visited every Big 12 stadium and decided it's time to rank them definitively. Where does your school land?
- Former TCU Head Coach, Gary Patterson, sticks it to TCU. TCU's new coaching regime brings a fresh new perspective to recruiting, NIL, and the transfer portal
Basketball
- Where does our panel of fans rank each of the teams in the Big 12?
- The Zags move into the #1 spot after Baylor went 0-2 last week; TCU now receiving votes
- Kansas State upsets #23 Texas; #7 Kansas squeaks by OU; Baylor and Tech win
- In the vaunted Big 12, you win some and you lose some. The Frogs came up just short in a tough road matchup against the Pokes
- The Horned Frogs beat the Lady Red Raiders 51-50
- #7 Kansas trailed most of the game but took the lead with seconds remaining to narrowly defeat Kansas State
Baseball
- College Baseball opening weekend is a little over a month away, and multiple outlets have released their rankings. Where do TCU, other Big 12, and Texas teams land?
- A young but experienced corps returns to patrol the outfield for the TCU baseball team this coming season. Who are the standouts?
Read More
Rifle
Swimming and Diving
Track and Field
Tennis
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.