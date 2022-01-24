Skip to main content
In Case You Missed It: TCU Weekly Sports Recap

It's a new week, and you're asking yourself: Where did last week go? Don't be too hard on yourself. You can catch up on what you missed, right here, with the Weekly Sports Recap

KillerFrogs.com

Weekly Recap logo - FB
just now
TCU Rifle - January 22, 2022
TCU Women’s Rifle: Team Fires Record Score to Beat Ohio State

12 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats forwards Davion Bradford (21) and Ismael Massoud (25) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum.
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: KSU Almost Makes It Three in a Row

12 hours ago
USATSI_16151980
TCU Baseball Positional Preview: Outfielders

20 hours ago
Jake fearnley TCY Men's Tennis
Anyone for Tennis? Jake Fearnley Named Big 12 Player of the Week

Jan 22, 2022
TCU Men's Basketball Twitter
Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Iowa State

Jan 22, 2022
B9D4C2EE-4679-43F0-AB67-B71CEB6D88BB
TCU Women's Basketball: Preview vs. #15 Texas

Jan 22, 2022
@tcu track and field twitter
TCU Track & Field at Texas Aggie Invitational

Jan 22, 2022