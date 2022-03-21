TCU Track & Field: Horned Frog Invitational Recap

The Horned Frogs are doing what they are supposed to be doing, as they continue to outwork their competition. As Wiz Khalifa said, "Work hard, Play hard." The Horned Frogs are doing just that to let the world know TCU Track & Field is for real.

Sydney Juszczyk broke the school record in the javelin in her Horned Frog debut as the Frogs hosted the TCU Invitational.

Juszczyk posted the winning mark of 46.64m (153-0) and broke the previous school record of 45.34m (148-9), which was set by Makenda Schroder in 2013.

The men's 4x100 team picked up a win to kick off the meet. The squad of Bryson Stubblefield, Tinotenda Matiyenga, Kundai Maguranyanga, and Robert Gregory Jr. ran a time of 39.34.

Gracie Morris notched a win in the 800m as she ran the second fastest time in school history with a 2:06.36. Rylan Engels finished in second behind Morris with her time of 2:12.22.

Kasey Staley picked up her second win of the outdoor season in the pole vault with a height of 4.10m. At the Longhorn Invitational two weeks ago, she broke the school record with a height of 4.20m.

Lakelin Conrad posted a dominating performance in the 3000m run with a time of 8:36.01, beating the runner-up by over 12 seconds.

In the 4x400m relay, David Seete, Simbarashe Maketa, Gregory, and Matiyenga clocked a winning time of 3:05.04.

Ryan Martin finished second in the 800m with a time of 1:53.46. Also finishing second was Khyasia Caldwell in the long jump with a mark of 6.32m (20-9.0).

Tysen Townsend finished right behind Staley in the pole vault with a height of 3.95m (12-11.50). In the triple jump, Jaren Holmes placed third with a mark of 14.98m (49-01.75).

Overall at the TCU Invitational, the Frogs won six different events.

Next Up: The Frogs travel to Texas for the Texas Relays, which are set for March 24-26 in Austin, Texas.

