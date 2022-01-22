TCU Track & Field at Texas Aggie Invitational

The TCU track & field teams compete at the Aggie Invitational this Saturday in College Station, Texas. Field events start at noon and track events begin at 1:30 p.m. The different schools competing in this meet are Texas A&M, Houston Baptist, New Mexico Jr College, New Orleans, Northwestern (La.), Sam Houston State, San Diego State, SMU (W), TCU, UT-Arlington, UTSA.

The Horned Frogs have been rolling this season, and so far leaving their competition in the dust. The Horned Frogs kicked off the 2021-22 season with an impressive performance at the Wooo Pig Classic. Highlighting the meet for TCU was Kundai Maguranyanga as he won the 300m with a time of 33.14 to set a new Zimbabwe national record.

Kasey Staley broke the indoor school record in the pole vault with a mark of 4.10 meters as she finished fourth overall. Mariana Martinez placed first in the mile with a time of 4:55.93 and Jaren Holmes won the triple jump with a mark of 15.72m.



In the indoor season we had a lot of Horned Frogs place and we are proud to announce what they did at the 2020-2021 Big 12 Championships. Chengteyai (Du) Mapaya won his second indoor triple jump championship. His jump of 16.55m (54-3.75) on his first attempt to win the gold.

Collecting a silver medal was Tinotenda Matiyenga as he ran a personal-best 6.66 in the 60m to earn second. Him, along with Blake Hennesay, David Seete, and Ethan Brown placed second in the men's 4x400 relay with a time of 3:07.33.



Matiyenga rounded out his Big 12 indoor performance with a bronze medal in the 200m with a time of 20.77. Brown also picked up a bronze medal after running a 46.62 in the 400m.



Rainey Anderson also finished third in the 60mH with a time of 7.96.



Mapaya leaped his way to a second-place finish at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships with a mark of 16.95m (55-7.5). Matiyenga and Robert Gregory Jr. both collected second team All-America honors after finishing ninth and 12th overall in the 200m, respectively.



Returning Indoor All-Americans

Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya - First Team - Triple Jump



Tinotenda Matiyenga - Second Team - 200m



Robert Gregory Jr. - Second Team - 200m



Returning Outdoor All-Americans

Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya - First Team - Triple Jump



Robert Gregory Jr. - First Team - 200m



Tinotenda Matiyenga, Robert Gregory Jr., Kundai Maguranyanga - Second Team - 4x100 relay



Tinotenda Matiyenga - Second Team - 200m

Lets talk about what Du can do!

Mapaya returns for his final indoor season to defend his national title in the outdoor triple jump from 2019. He also garnered a bronze medal at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships as well. As a freshman in 2018, Mapaya reached the championship in the triple jump and finished third with a 16.38m (53-9) jump.



Mapaya secured the national championship in the most dramatic fashion possible. Going into his sixth and final jump of the night, Mapaya was in third place after a jump of 16.94m (55-7) in his fifth attempt. On the final jump of the competition, Mapaya jumped 17.13m (56-2.5) passing up event leader Jordan Scott of Virginia (17.01m, 55-9.75) and winning the national championship. It was TCU's first national title in track and field since Ronnie Baker won the 60m dash in 2016.



He broke the school record in the triple jump at last year's NCAA Indoor Championships with a mark of 16.95m (55-7.5). He currently holds both the indoor and outdoor TCU triple jump records.

