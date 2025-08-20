TCU Volleyball 2025 Season Preview
We are a couple of weeks out from the beginning of the 2025 TCU volleyball season. Expectations continue to get higher for Jason Williams and his squad. Entering his fourth year at the helm, he has turned this program from an afterthought to a perennial contender.
In 2024, the Frogs finished with a 22-8 record and 13-5 in conference play. They entered the top 25 for the first time in program history and stayed there for several weeks. A win over Hawaii sent them to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the third straight year. Unfortunately, their season ended in a hard-fought loss to Oregon.
The stage is set for the Frogs to build off a memorable season, but can they live up to the expectations? In the Big 12 preseason poll, they were picked to finish fifth behind BYU, Kansas, Arizona State, and Utah. In the AVCA Top 25 rankings, the Horned Frogs just snuck into the 25th spot.
Key Departures from TCU Volleyball
The biggest loss comes with Melanie Parra. Parra set numerous records for the Frogs in 2024 and had one of the greatest seasons in TCU volleyball history. Her incredible offensive skills around the net will be tough to replace. She led the team in points, kills, and service aces by a wide margin.
Lily Nicholson transferred to Florida State in the offseason after spending two seasons in Fort Worth. In 2024, she became the eighth player in TCU history to record 1,000 assists in a season. Her 9.89 assists per set ranked fifth in the Big 12.
Key Additions for TCU Volleyball
Rosemary Archer, Emily Van Groningen, and Ella Foti join the TCU Volleyball team for the 2025 season.
Archer comes in from Pepperdine and looks to fill the void that was left from Nicholson's departure. In 2024, she finished with 970 assists and 234 digs. The junior setter is an exciting addition for the Frogs, and fans should expect big things from Archer.
Van Groningen comes over from the Univeristy of Pacific where she notched a team leading 92 blocks with 284 kills. The senior has plenty of experience and can help on the defensive end alongisde Sarah Sylvester.
Foti is a grad student who spent the spring playing beach volleyball for Pepperdine. She played in all 34 matches with a record of 25-9 including a win over TCU. She previously spent her career with Marquette. She amassed over 650 kills with 637 digs. She's also a threat from the service line. Her all around skill set and veteran experience could play a big role.
Not to mention, Coach Williams did a tremendous job on the high school recruiting end. He added four incoming freshman to the squad highlighted by Samara Coleman. She was ranked as the No. 11 player in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com. With over 1,600 kills in her career, she helped bring Grand Oaks High School to back-to-back Texas state titles.
Coach Williams said, "We are truly blessed that Samara is in Funky Town. One of the top players in the country, she brings high-level experience as well as being a part of the USA pipeline. A dynamic outside with a big arm, she fits right into our system..."
Jalyn Gibson was also named Preseason All-Big 12. Entering her fourth season in Fort Worth, she has continued to get better and better. She is closing in on 900 kills for her career and was also named a captain. If the Frogs are going to be as good as advertised, it starts with Gibson.
Other Players to Watch
Evan Hendrix and Alice Volpe are both entering their sophomore seasons and started to shine towards the end of the year. Hendrix started seven matches for the Frogs. She had a career-high 15 kills and 21 digs in a win over Houston. Things were clicking for the sophomore outside hitter, and I think that will carry over into 2025.
Volpe was named to the 2024 All-Big 12 Rookie Team. She appeared in every match but took over at libero for the final 15 matches. She had a strong end to the season, and fans can expect the same this upcoming year.
TCU Volleyball Schedule
This team is loaded with talent and they will be met with high quality competition right out of the gate. The Frogs will play an exhibition match with SMU on August 22nd but they'll be competing in the State Farm Women's College Volleyball Showcase to start the year.
The first match will be against No. 3 Pitt on August 31st on FS1 followed by a match with second ranked Penn State on Monday on FOX. It'll be an incredible chance for TCU to showcase their talent on the national stage. The rest of the non-conference schedule is highlighted by matchups with UCLA, Missouri, and Texas.
It should be a fun season for Coach Williams and TCU Volleyball. The excitement has never been higher for this program.