TCU Volleyball Set to Face SFA in First Round of NCAA Tournament
The TCU Horned Frogs have returned to the NCAA Volleyball tournament. Head coach Jason Williams has his team in the tournament for the fourth straight year, and just the seventh time overall for this program. TCU earned the sixth seed in the upper left quadrant and will compete in the College Station Regional.
Texas A&M is the host and the three seed. They'll face Campbell while the Frogs will face Stephen F. Austin in the opening round.
How did the Horned Frogs Get Here?
TCU finished with a 20-10 overall record and 10-8 in Big 12 play, finishing seventh in the conference. It marks back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since the 2008-09 seasons. The Frogs opened the year with a gauntlet non-conference schedule, suffering a loss to No. 3 Pitt and a victory over the reigning national champs Penn State.
They would go on to secure three consecutive ranked wins over UCLA twice and Texas A&M. They had a terrific start to their 2025 campaign, even reaching the top 10 in the AP Poll. TCU carried that momentum into conference play before hitting a wall at the end of October. They suffered four straight losses and finished the year 4-7 to close out Big 12 competition.
The Horned Frogs played a tightly contested match with a ranked Baylor team last Wednesday, before falling in five sets. They closed out the regular season with a four-set victory in Houston. Despite the slow end, TCU accumulated six ranked wins, the most in program history.
Now, they'll head to College Station with a matchup against the Lady Jacks in the first round. Under Coach Williams, TCU has won every match in Round One of the NCAA tournament with wins over Washington (2022), Florida State (2023), and Hawaii (2024). However, they have not advanced to the Sweet 16 during those runs.
SFA is in the tournament for the ninth time in program history. They finished with a 23-7 (15-1) record and placed first in the Southland Conference. This marks the first time these teams have played since 2013.
TCU joins nine other Big 12 teams in the tournament, the most out of any conference. The other schools joining them in the big dance are Arizona State (No. 2 seed), Kansas (No. 4 seed), BYU, Colorado, Iowa State (No. 5 seeds), Arizona, Kansas State, and Utah.
Spearheaded by Evan Hendrix and Becca Kelley, the Frogs' offense will be critical in their path to a deep postseason run. Coach Williams will certainly lean on his two star outside hitters to carry the weight on the offensive end.
The standard has risen surrounding TCU Volleyball. Everything else that has happened this year gets erased in the postseason. The Frogs have tournament experience, but now it's time to see how far this team can go. TCU will face off against SFA on Friday, December 5th, at 4 p.m. CT.