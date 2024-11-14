TCU Volleyball Comes Up Short Against No. 12 Kansas
For the only time this season, No. 18 TCU clashed with one of the Big 12's top teams, the 12th ranked Kansas Jayhawks. The Frogs have never won in Lawrence and that streak would continue on Wednesday as TCU fell in four sets.
It was an offensive nightmare for TCU as they hit a season-low .134. Set one saw both teams evenly matched up as TCU led by one heading to the media break. Several TCU attack errors put Kansas back in front. Two service errors from the Frogs and two kills from Toyosi Onabanjo sealed the deal.
Kansas was able to carry the momentum swing into the second set as they grabbed a quick 10-4 lead. The Horned Frogs rarely go down without a fight as Melanie Parra and Alexis Roberson tried to put their team back in it, but the deficit was too much to overcome. A service error from Jalyn Gibson ended set two falling 25-21.
Looking to avoid the sweep, TCU came out guns blazing in set three. The defense flipped a switch forcing the Jayhawks into six straight attack errors putting the Frogs up 7-0. Parra got into system and racked up several kills which propelled them to a 25-15 win. TCU also picked up four service aces in the set.
Unfortunately, Kansas ceased any momentum TCU was able to muster up. A 8-0 run was the nail in the coffin and the Jayhawks won it 25-17.
Jalyn Gibson led the way offensively with 19 kills while Parra finished with 16. Evan Hendrix put together a nice game with 10 kills and 19 digs. However, it was a struggle all night long on the offensive end. It was a very uncharacteristic night for Jason Williams' squad.
TCU drops to 17-6 and 9-4 in conference play. They are tied at fourth with Utah in the Big 12 standings. With five games to go, a top-3 finish in the conference is certainly still in play. The Frogs will finish up their road trip in Kansas on Friday as they'll take on Kansas State at 6:30 on ESPN+.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.