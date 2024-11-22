TCU Volleyball Defeats Houston with Remarkable Comeback
It is quite rare for No. 22 TCU to be struggling on their home court. Going into Wednesday, the Frogs were 12-1 at Schollmaier Arena, but Houston was dangerously close to handing TCU their second home loss. However, a furious comeback gave TCU the win in five sets (25-27, 24-26, 25-18, 25-14 and 18-16).
It was a gritty first set as both teams traded points in the early going. Houston was able to build a 23-19 lead, but that was quickly erased by a 5-0 TCU run as three points were picked up at the service line. The Cougars would go on a 4-1 run of their own to end the set and take the early lead.
In set two, TCU reached set point with a 24-22 advantage. Stephanie Young and Lily Nicholson did a good job of setting up the offense in the set, but TCU was unable to get that final point. A 3-0 run from the Cougars put TCU's backs against the wall.
Down 2-0 and desperately needing a response, the Frogs once again dug themselves into another hole, trailing 6-1. They were able to overcome it, and a 4-0 flurry in the middle of the set gave them some life. TCU would score five of the last six points to win the third set.
With the momentum, TCU seized it completely and took off in the fourth set. A 9-0 run put them in front 12-3, courtesy of some incredible offense from Melanie Parra. Houston tried to crawl back, but the Frogs fended them off. A kill from Evan Hendrix sent this match to a decisive fifth set.
The fifth set took multiple comebacks from TCU to pull this one off. Trailing 10-5, Jason Williams and his squad were looking for answers. After kills from Hendrix and Parra, the Cougars got those two points right back. A remarkable 7-0 start by Sarah Sylvester put TCU in front. Back and forth, the teams went with either side desperately needing a win.
Assisted by Stephanie Young, Jalyn Gibson landed a kill to send it to match point. Alexis Roberson sealed the deal and completed the comeback. Parra led the way offensively with 24 kills to go along with seven service aces. Gibson put together a balanced effort with 15 kills and 24 digs. As a team, they dug out 104 shots, the third most in program history.
This TCU team has played in some great matches this season, but this win was as gutsy as it gets. They avoided losing their third consecutive match, something they haven't done all season.
TCU improves to 18-7 overall and 10-5 in conference play. They sit in fifth place in the Big 12 standings but just a game behind Utah and Baylor, who are 11-4 each. With three games to go, the highest the Frogs can finish in the regular season is third.
The Frogs will be back in action on Friday for their final home game of the season against Texas Tech at 6:30 p.m. Following the match, the team will hold senior day ceremonies.
