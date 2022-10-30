TCU Volleyball: Horned Frogs Split With Kansas and Iowa State

The TCU Horned Frogs were able to pull off the reverse sweep on Wednesday against Kansas in five sets (17-25, 12-25, 25-16, 25-16 and 15-9). However, they were unable to carry that momentum with a loss against Iowa State on Friday in four sets (25-27, 19-25, 25-19 and 23-25).

This team continues to rally with their backs against the wall and that was on full display Wednesday night. After being swept by the Jayhawks just a couple weeks prior, the Frogs were faced with another sweep but the resiliency of this squad overcame the obstacle.

TCU has also proven to fair well in five-set matches improving their record to 5-0 in those scenarios. Audrey Nalls led the team with 22 kills but a notable standout was Jalyn Gibson. She finished with 15 kills and seven blocks. She helped with the comeback contributing seven of her kills in set three.

Nalls had an excellent set four putting together eight kills in set four with the Frogs completely taking control. They never looked back as they led the entire fifth set. This group picked up their first win over Kansas since 2018 in what was one of their biggest wins of the season.

Team Stats TCU Kansas Points 73 64 Kills 58 50 Aces 5 3 Blocks 10 11 Assists 53 45 Digs 45 45

However, the Frogs were unable to carry that momentum into Friday's contest against Iowa State. It was an offensive struggle for TCU as they were held to 49 kills.

Mykayla Myers led with 13 kills while Julia Adams pitched in 12. The 13 kills were a career high for Myers while also blocking five shots. TCU combined for 46 errors in this match.

TCU looked much better in set three with the offense looking more efficient. They even led by four several times in the final set, but the Frogs surrendered that lead allowing the Cyclones to score in short bursts.

TCU now moves to 11-10 on the season with a 6-4 record in Big 12 play. They jumped ahead of Kansas in the standings and now sit in fourth place in the conference trailing Texas, Iowa State and Baylor.

The Horned Frogs are back home on Wednesday to host the no. 2 Texas Longhorns at 6 p.m., followed by a road trip to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech next Saturday at 1 p.m.

