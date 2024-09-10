TCU Volleyball is Ranked for the First Time in Program History
It has been a long time coming, but the moment has arrived. For the first time in program history, TCU has cracked the top 25 rankings debuting at No. 25. This ranking comes off the back of a 2-2 start to the season, including a ranked win against No. 18 Minnesota.
The Frogs took the sixth ranked Wisconsin Badgers to five sets. They fought hard but were unable to pick up the win. However, they were able to walk away with a victory the following day against No. 18 Minnesota, winning in five sets.
Their first win of the season came against Oklahoma in four sets. That weekend also saw them lose to the second best team in the country in Nebraska in four sets. There is plenty of talent across the board highlighted by the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year in Melanie Parra who is one of the best outside hitters in the country.
Head coach Jason Williams said, "It's a great honor that the coaches have voted us into the rankings for the first time in program history. It's just a testament to what the girls are doing and the work they're putting in. We're excited, but at the same time we are humbled by the fact that we still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do, but we are appreciative of the recognition and look forward to climbing the ranks."
What coach Williams has done with this program has been incredible. Since his arrival in 2022, the Frogs have made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament both times and have six ranked wins. He's quickly established a winning culture in Fort Worth and this is just the beginning. Led by Parra and Jalyn Gibson, this TCU team can be dangerous this season.
TCU is one of five Big 12 teams in the top 25. The other teams are Kansas (11), Arizona State (14), BYU (17), Baylor (18), and then TCU at 25. The Frogs will have their home opener this Thursday in the Fight in the Fort. They'll take on Texas A&M Commerce at 1 p.m. and Prairie View A&M at 7 p.m.
