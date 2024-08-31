TCU Volleyball Looks Strong in Win Over Oklahoma
TCU is opening up the season this weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska competing in the Ameritas Player Challenge. The Frogs had a lot of preseason hype as they were picked to finish fourth in the Big 12, and so far, they've lived up to the billing. They took down the Sooners in four sets (25-23, 25-21, 21-25 and 25-16).
It was dual athlete Sarah Sylvester who got TCU their first point of the season with an ace. The teams traded blows in the first set and when it looked like the Frogs would run away with it going up 18-14, a 5-0 run put the Sooners in front. A pair of kills from Jalyn Gibson and an attack error gave the Frogs the 1-0 set lead.
They looked strong in the second set as Melanie Parra and Becca Kelley led the way to put TCU up 2-0. The Frogs were also incredible from the service line using five aces. The Sooners avoided the sweep in set three, but the Frogs offense overpowered them in set four to the tune of a .417 hitting percentage.
It was a remarkable 2024 debut for Parra. Named the Big 12 preseason player of the year, she finished with a team-high 20 kills to go with seven aces and nine digs. In her collegiate debut, Kelley contributed nine kills, as did Gibson. The junior Gibson also eclipsed 500 collegiate kills. Lily Nicholson finished with 40 assists and 12 digs.
Stats
TCU
Oklahoma
Points
64
68
Kills
47
53
Aces
11
5
Blocks
6
10
Assists
46
51
Digs
48
51
TCU will be back in action on Saturday night as they will play the #2 team in the country, Nebraska. First serve is at 7:30 on Big Ten+.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.