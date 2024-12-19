TCU Volleyball: Melanie Parra Named AVCA First Team All-American
If I was handed the task of listing every award and accomplishment that Melanie Parra has achieved at TCU, this article would become a novel. The outside hitter from Sinaloa, Mexico had a remarkable season for the Horned Frogs and was honored by earning American Volleyball Coaches Association First Team All-American Honors.
She was a superstar offensive player in 2024. Parra finished with 573 kills and 669.5 points, which led all Power Four players. She also became the 24th player in Big 12 history to eclipse 500 kills. Her 59 service aces are a program record for most in a single season.
Her record breaking season translated into success on the court for her TCU Horned Frogs. Led by head coach Jason Williams, TCU volleyball won a program record 13 conference games and their first 20-win season since 2011. They won a NCAA tournament game for the third straight year before falling to Oregon in the second round.
In their tournament win over Hawaii, Parra broke her own record for kills in a three-set match with 24. It's hard to put into words how much of an impact Melanie Parra made on TCU volleyball. Her skills on the court led TCU to an impressive season but there is a real possibility that her impact will be felt for years to come as the Horned Frogs look to build a consistenly dominant program.
She was the lone representative for the Big 12 on the first team. There is no doubt Coach Williams has laid the groundwork for a winning culture in Fort Worth and Parra might be the catalyst to start this.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.