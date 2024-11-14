TCU Volleyball: Melanie Parra Semifinalist for AVCA Player of the Year
There is no doubt Melanie Parra is having one of the most remarkable seasons TCU volleyball has ever seen. She continues to elevate her game and has helped take this program to new heights. On Wednesday, she was named a semifinalist for the AVCA's 2024 Division I Player of the Year Award.
Her offensive game is certainly top level. On Wednesday, she eclipsed 500 points on the season for the second consecutive year. She's picked up 20 or more kills in half of the matches and went over 30 twice. She currently rankes fourth in the nation with 5.86 points and 5.08 kills per set.
Parra's play hasn't gone unnoticed as she is one shy of tying the Big 12's record for most Big 12 Player of the Week honors in one season. She's earned five of those and also became the first player in DI women's volleyball history to achieve back-to-back National Player of the Week awards.
Currently, there are 14 players from 11 schools that are in the running. In December, the semifinalists will be narrowed down to a group of finalists before the AVCA convention. The AVCA Player of the Year award will be announced on December 20th in Louisville, Kentucky.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well