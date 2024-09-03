TCU Volleyball: Melanie Parra Takes Big 12 Player of the Week Honors
TCU Volleyball opened up their season this past weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska where they competed in the Ameritas Players Challenge. They left 1-1 with a win over Oklahoma in four sets and a loss to #2 Nebraska.
It was a dominant weekend for Melanie Parra where she averaged a conference leading 5.44 points per set. The preseason Big 12 player of the year made her statement in the first game of the year against the Sooners. Parra finished with 20 kills on a .429 clip and recorded a career high seven aces. It was the second most in a match in program history. She also added nine digs in the winning effort.
Unfortunately, the Frogs were unable to pull off the upset against powerhouse Nebraska, but Parra still made her presence felt. She finished with 14 kills and 10 digs. Parra was previously named Big 12 Player of the Week on September 19th and October 3rd of last year. She continues to make a name for herself and is quickly becoming one of the best outside hitters in the country.
TCU will be back in action this weekend where they will compete in the Big 10/Big 12 challenge in Waco, Texas. They will face some stiff competition with #6 Wisconsin on Friday at 4 p.m. and #18 Minnesota on Saturday at 4 p.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN+.
