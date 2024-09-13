TCU Volleyball Sweeps Day One of Fight in the Fort
The TCU Horned Frogs returned home on Thursday for the first time this season, fresh off a upset against No. 18 Minnesota. They were faced with a double header on Thursday and they walked away with a pair of wins.
In match one, the Horned Frogs were matched up with Texas A&M Commerce. The Frogs swept the match (25-15, 25-21, 25-19). However, the results don't necessarily indicate how competitive the Lions made it.
In set one, the teams traded blows with the score even at 13. The Lions ran slow sets which threw off the timing of the TCU blockers. The Frogs rattled off four straight points on their way to a 10-2 run to finish off the set. It was a slow start for the reigning National Player of the Week, Melanie Parra but finished the set with eight kills.
It was a similar result in set two as the Lions kept TCU at arms length and held a three point lead late. However, the theme in this match was TCU overpowered their opponent late in each set and closed out better. A pair of kills and three attack errors gave the Frogs the win.
The Horned Frogs ran away with the third set late to seal the victory. Parra led with 23 kills on a .444 hitting percentage. It's the fourth time in five games that she finished with 20 or more kills. It also set a school record for the most kills in a three-set match. Becca Kelley also had a strong game especially early in the match as she found holes in the Lions defense. She contributed seven kills and three blocks.
In the second match, it was another 3-0 sweep against Prairie View A&M. The Frogs fell behind early in the first set but just as they did all night long, they rattled off a 7-2 run. They never trailed the rest of the set and responded with a 11-1 start in set two. It was all Frogs in set three cruising to another victory.
TCU was terrific from the service line and the defense stepped up. Jalyn Gibson had a efficient match finishing with 11 kills on a .429 hitting percentage. It was a dominant night all around for the Frogs in their home opener.
The Fight in the Fort will conclude tonight as TCU will host UCLA at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
