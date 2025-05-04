TCU Wins 3-2 Nail-Biter against LMU to Capture the Team's First National Championship
In a defining moment for the program, #2-seeded TCU Beach Volleyball defeated #4-seeded Loyola Marymount University on Sunday morning to capture its first-ever NCAA National Championship in the sport. The Frogs, now 32-5 on the season, clinched the title in dramatic fashion, capping off a dominant postseason run in Gulf Shores.
TCU entered the championship dual riding a wave of momentum after sweeping Texas and taking down Cal Poly in the semifinals. In the finals, the Horned Frogs played against a resilient LMU squad that had upset both UCLA and USC. The path to victory would not be easy.
The final dual unfolded with intensity from the first serve. TCU struck first on Court 2, where Anhelina Khmil and Ana Vergara capped off a perfect tournament with yet another dominant performance. Soon after, Allanis Navas and Sofia Izuzquiza added a straight-sets victory on Court 4, giving the Frogs a commanding 2-0 lead.
LMU, however, refused to fold. The Lions roared back with gritty wins on Courts 3 and 5, evening the match at 2-2 and shifting all pressure to the decisive Court 1 battle.
With the national championship hanging in the balance, TCU's legendary duo, Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno, took center stage. Unbeaten in all four of their appearances in Gulf Shores, the AVCA Top Flight honorees showcased once again why they are the most decorated pair in program history. Calm, focused, and fearless, Alvarez and Moreno delivered a masterclass in clutch performance, winning the final set and igniting a celebration years in the making. The women stormed the court after the match was won.
"This moment is everything," Moreno said post-match. "We've worked so hard for this, and to win it with Daniela in our final season together—it's beyond special."
Moreno spoke with two of TCU On SI's writers before the season, and she said she wanted to win a national championship alongside Daniela Alvarez.
Head coach Hector Gutierrez echoed those emotions, reflecting on the journey that brought TCU to this historic achievement. "We've dreamed of this moment," Gutierrez said. "This is a culmination of years of hard work from our players, coaches, and support staff. I'm so proud of this team and the legacy they've created."
Sunday's win marks the program's first NCAA title and solidifies TCU as a powerhouse of collegiate beach volleyball in Texas. It also marks the first time in the sport's NCAA history that the national championship trophy did not go to either USC or UCLA.
As the championship trophy makes its way back to Fort Worth, the Horned Frogs celebrate the school's seventh national championship.
