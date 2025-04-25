TCU Women's Golf: Named No. 3 Seed in Lexington Regional
It is almost routine now, but the TCU Women's Golf team is heading back to the NCAA tournament as a 3-seed in the Lexington Regional. The No. 15 Horned Frogs received their bid on Wednesday and will tee it up on May 5-7 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Under her leadership, Coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin has taken TCU to the NCAA Tournament in 28 of the last 31 seasons. The Horned Frogs have advanced to the NCAA D1 Women’s Golf Championship nine times and most recently reached the final destination in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023.
The teams that will be joining TCU in the Regional, in order of their seeding, are Florida State, USC, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Georgia Southern, Pepperdine, Louisville, Miami, Western Kentucky, Morehead State, and Fairleigh Dickinson.
To advance to the next round, TCU will have to be in the top five teams to advance to the NCAA Championship. The Championship will be from May 16-21 at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.
TCU is very familiar with the course they will be playing for this Regional. The Horned Frogs already won this season at Keene Trace in September when they won the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational wire-to-wire on September 10. TCU shot even-par in the final two rounds to finish seven over and win by 12 strokes.
TCU’s roster has four top 100 players, including No. 49 Camille Min-Gaultier, No. 80 Sofia Barroso Sá, No. 83 Kirstin Angosta, and No. 89 Meagan Winans.
Camille Min-Gaultier is the highest-ranked freshman among all Big 12 players this season. She has had a tremendous freshman campaign, and will look to continue what she has done.
The Horned Frogs are ready to leave their mark and continue to add to the Ravaioli-Larkin legacy.