TCU Women's Golf Places fourth at the Charles Schwab Women's Collegiate
The TCU Women’s Golf team wrapped up their outstanding fall season with yet another impressive performance, securing a solo fourth place at the inaugural Charles Schwab Women’s Collegiate at Ridglea Country Club. Competing against a strong field that featured seven top-40 teams, TCU remained in contention until the very end, showcasing their resilience and competitive spirit in a remarkable finish.
The Horned Frogs began the morning in sixth and took advantage of the afternoon to shoot an even-par back nine to climb past number 21 Oklahoma State and number 33 Kentucky. The Frogs concluded the tournament just two strokes shy of SMU, which finished third. However, it was number 15 ranked. Wake Forest won the tournament at five-over 857.
This tournament outcome puts TCU in a strong position to potentially break into the Top 20 for the year’s final team rankings. The Frogs have been remarkably consistent, finishing no lower than sixth in each of their five fall events. Their impressive showing against high-caliber competition has strengthened their standing, marking their fourth consecutive top-four finish. This streak includes two team wins at the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational and the Jim West Challenge.
TCU had an excellent finish to the tournament down the stretch, which allowed five Horned Frogs to place in the Top 20. All five players in the Horned Frogs' starting lineup birdied hole 18 to hold onto a three-stroke lead over Oklahoma State.
Freshman Gracie McGovern led the Horned Frogs with an impressive performance, competing as an individual. McGovern surged up eight spots on the final day with a two-under round, securing a tie for 10th place at +1. This achievement marked her collegiate low-54 personal best and earned her the first top-10 finish of her career.
Senior Megan Winans also had another good tournament. She finished in a tie for 13th at a four-over. The senior finished as TCU's top performer for the second time in 2024-25 and collected her third top-15 of the season.
Three Horned Frogs tied each other; Kirstin Angosta, Camille Min-Gaultier, and Sofia Barroso Sá all shot even-par 71 in the final round and tied for 17th at +5. Kirstin Angosta, TCU's low tournament leader for the season, was able to remain bogey-free on her back nine, helping her climb up the leaderboard. Freshman Camille Min-Gaultier has now earned three consecutive Top 20s and finished no lower than 23rd place. Sofia Barroso Sá had a lot of birdies over the three rounds. She tallied 11 birdies over her two days, including three over her final five holes. Sofie Dimitrova finished in a tie for 33rd place, shooting 11 over. Charlotte Cattaneo also was able to move up four spots into solo 55th place. She also competed as an individual golfer in this tournament.
It was a great overall tournament for the Horned Frogs especially with the conditions that mother nature gave them. The wind made it a challenge in all three rounds. The Lady Horned Frogs will now have a break for the remainder of the fall semester. They will return to action on January 31-February 1, 2025, at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Mexico.
Team Leaderboard
1. #15 Wake Forest (+5, 281-290-286 = 857)
T2. #19 Texas A&M (+7, 287-287-285 = 859)
3. #64 SMU (+12, 289-289-286 = 864)
4. #23 TCU (+14, 289-290-287 = 866)
5. #21 Oklahoma State (+17, 287-287-295 = 869)
6. #33 Kentucky (+20, 288-290-294 = 872)
7. #24 Baylor (+31, 283-306-294 = 883)
8. #39 Oklahoma (+35, 293-303-291 = 887)
9. Tulsa (+38, 303-295-292 = 890)
10. #45 Texas Tech (+50, 300-307-295 = 902)
11. Rutgers (+62, 300-310-304 = 914)
