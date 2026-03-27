TCU Football Spring Practice No. 2 Observations

The TCU Horned Frogs have completed their second spring practice of the early calendar cycle for the 2026 season. With a combination of meeting high expectations, while mixing in new faces, the Frogs are looking to learn more about themselves early.

After now having finished their second practice, and having gotten the chance to touch base with offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis, and defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, there is a good baseline through the first two days of practices.

So what, or who, stood out and other observations from the early spring schedule to me?

Connecting the Puzzle

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes walks off the field during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As usual in the college football world, roster turnover has become part of the season management for teams. Finding pieces that don't just work on their own, but can gel, fitting into a cohesive puzzle surrounded by other players in the locker room who have been molded together for at least one season together.

For the Frogs, that puzzle is significantly tougher to solve when it's a new person constructing the pieces to make it look good. For Sammis, in year one as the OC, fresh off success with the UConn Huskies, starting new doesn't mean starting over. Finding a way to construct his team, using his version and what works best, isn't breaking the pieces to force a fit, but finding which ones connect best.

With Sammis, the attention to detail, and the intention of working with the group, it hasn't been preparing for opponents or even preparing for the 2026 season at all. Rather, the focal point so far has been in their willingness - or more so their need - to be a tougher football team. It's well known that the Frogs' running game has struggled, despite talent on the roster; finding consistent success in the running game has never been there.

Dykes talked about personnel matchups, and that being the different maker in Sammis offense, and quietly the only change he expects to see in the transition from the old guard to the new guard. With that comes Sammis' philosophy that in the end, it's just about putting your best players on the field. That could be a receiver room that is deep with talent, or an offensive line rich in old and young blood.

So far through two practices, that has been a main takeaway for me. The team is tougher; they finish plays, they get chippy during team drills, and there is an emphasis on being tougher than they were in the past. It's clear it's more than just a team motto, it's a genuine belief, a need even, and as the pieces come together, it's a welcomed sight.

Who Stood Out

TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) reacts after a pass defense against the Baylor Bears during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

I mentioned it in a post on X, but Vernon Glover has shown clear signs of being a leader in that secondary group, taking moments to teach when the moments allow. With his experience and a talented, but young group around him, he can become a critical player in that room.

Other secondary players popped out as well. Gil Jackson, who took the Frogs by storm last season, has been downright competitive through two practices so far. With a tall, 6-foot-3 frame, he physically dominated receivers, often winning his one-on-one matchups. If he can continue to improve, as he has already shown his ability to do so, he could be one of the best secondary players in the conference next year.

Another name that stood out to me was Adam Schobel. While Jaden Craig is getting the focus, and rightfully so, he is projected to be QB1, Schobel has looked nice in spring camp so far. He's got zip on his throws, still runs well, and since stepping on campus, he's put on 22 pounds, growing into his frame.

Some other quick notes from the second practice of the spring:

Anthony Williams had some solid defense, sealing the edge. Twice, he played contain on an outside run.

New transfer from the Colorado School of Mines, Landon Walker, runs with downhill authority, hitting his lanes with force.

Craig had a nice pass to Terry Shelton on a quarterback-designed rollout, throwing to the middle of the field despite rolling to his right. Had good ball placement in a closing window, and a defender was closing in on him.

Joe Pritchford has looked good in his reps as well, fitting in nicely in the running back room. He showed some quick bursts and footwork during his time.

Spring football is a long process, and in no way a final culmination of the team or expectations on the season, but it is an early look at the roster and the talent on it. With new faces, new depth charts, and a new offense, the next few weeks will be more telling of how things are shaping up. Check back in periodically to learn what has stood out to me, and feel free to drop any questions you have that can be answered as well by tagging or messaging me on X (Jdandress11).