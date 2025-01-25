TCU Women's Golf: Previewing The Season With Coach Ravaioli-Larkin
The TCU Women’s Golf team has been working hard and is just seven days away from their first tournament of the spring season in Guadalajara, Mexico. I had the privilege of a great phone interview with Coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin, and she is incredibly excited about what’s ahead this season.
From the phone call, I can tell you she is a very kind and genuine person. I can see why her program has been successful for many years. She shared that the team worked tirelessly during the off-season, with some players even competing in their home countries. Notably, Sofia Barroso Sá earned two wins in her home country of Portugal.
As for the Horned Frogs, they will compete in five regular-season tournaments this spring, including hosting one at the prestigious Colonial Country Club. Coach Ravaioli-Larkin is thrilled about this opportunity, as the team hasn’t hosted a tournament at Colonial since the course was remodeled. She explained that while the layout hasn’t changed, the course will appear different to the eye. The par 3s have been enhanced to be more visually appealing, and the course now features more native grasses, additional bunkers, and some adjusted green placements. Overall, the course is more aesthetically beautiful.
Coach Ravaioli-Larkin shared that Charles Schwab has made a significant investment in women’s golf and is partnering with TCU to host an annual tournament featuring some of the nation’s top women’s golfers and teams. This year’s event will take place right before postseason play, on March 24th and 25th, with 36 holes scheduled for the 24th and a final 18 on the 25th. The tournament will be open to the public, and they’d love to see fans and spectators come out to show their support.
Entering her 30th year, Coach Ravaioli-Larkin is the longest-tenured head coach at TCU, and she has built a lasting legacy and a special culture within the program. She emphasized that culture is a cornerstone of what she believes in as a coach. Her primary goal for her athletes is for them to graduate from TCU, confident that they would choose to do it all over again.
She acknowledged the challenges of sticking with a program, especially with the ever-changing transfer portal, but she believes growth comes from facing challenges head-on. She encourages her athletes to grind through the tough times to emerge stronger and to focus on each step of the journey rather than just the end result. Her philosophy is rooted in being there for her players every step of the way to help them grow. She says she has loved having athletes from the very beginning of their Collegiate careers. However, the transfer portal has given her great players, such as team captain Meagan Winans, who has been a great asset to the program.
The team’s core values are centered on dedication and intentionality. According to Coach Ravaioli-Larkin, their process involves taking everything seriously, understanding their identity as a program, and working hard to achieve their "wall goals." From my perspective, she has done an outstanding job fostering a close-knit community and creating a team environment where players feel supported and invested in the program.
Coach also shared some exciting updates for the program, including a new TCU Golf House at Colonial Country Club. The facility, set to be completed this summer, will feature hitting bays, locker rooms, and state-of-the-art practice areas.
This promises to be an exciting season for Coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin and the TCU Women’s Golf team. We’ll be following them closely as the season progresses, and I can’t wait to see what this team will accomplish. The sky’s the limit for their success!
TCU Women's Golf Schedule:
January 31- February 1st: Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club
February 24th- February 25th: Chevron Collegiate
March 2nd- March 4th: MountainView Collegiate
March 17th-March 18th: Betsy Rawls Invitational
March 24th-March 25th: Charles Schwab Women's Colelgiate
April 15- April 17th: Big 12 Championship
May 5th: NCAA Regional Championships
May 16th- May 21st: NCAA National Championships
