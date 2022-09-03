TCU Women's Golf: 2022-23 Season Schedule Released

Coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin and her team have recently released their upcoming 2022-23 schedule. The team is coming off of one of their best seasons in TCU history, so of course, success comes with excitement for not only the team but the whole Horned Frog family. The Frogs will compete in five fall and five spring tournaments, preparing them for the 2023 Big 12 Championship, which will be held April 21-23 at the Dallas Athletic Club. After regular season play concludes, postseason play will begin. NCAA Regionals will be played May 8-10, followed by the NCAA National Championships from May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The team's golf season is right around the corner as the team will head to Norman, Oklahoma, for the OU Sooner Classic on September 24-26. The Lady Horned Frogs will then head to Dublin, Ohio, where they will participate in the Barbara Nicklaus Cup on October 3-4. TCU then returns to the Midwest the following week to compete in the Illini Invitational from October 10-11, which takes place in Medinah, Illinois. The Horned Frogs will wrap up the fall season with the Jim West Invitational from October 23-24 in San Marcos, Texas, and then will go to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to host the Battle of the Beach event, which the team will play on October 28-30.

After a short hiatus, the Frogs will return to action on January 23, when the team heads to Gold Canyon, Arizona., to compete in the Match in the Desert. TCU will then leave the country again, competing in the Nexus Women's Collegiate Classic from February 13-15 in Nassau, Bahamas. Finally, TCU has a single event in March that will be played March 17-19 in Tucson, Arizona, at the Mountain View Collegiate.

After returning from Tucson, the Frogs will head a few miles up I-35 to the Buzzy in Denton, Texas, with the tournament being played April 1-2. Then, finally, the Horned Frogs will wrap up the regular season with Big 12 Match Play in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 3-6.

The women's golf team has had lots of success under Coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin going to the postseason 24 out of 26 seasons with her leading the team. This includes receiving a 21st place finish at the NCAA National Championships just a season ago. It marked the first NCAA Championship appearance for the Lady Horned Frogs since 2010. Along with a top-25 ranking, the program also saw 26 records in the 2021-22 campaign.

TCU looks to pick up right where they left off last season; they posted five top-four finishes in nine regular season events. In addition, horned Frogs Caitlyn Macnab and Sabrina Iqbal were named to the All-Big 12 Team. Macnab was also named the league's Freshman of the Year and earned the WGCA Honorable Mention All-American accolades. Coach Ravaioli-Larkin is set to begin her 29th season this season and welcome six letter-winners from last season's squad while adding a pair of talented incoming freshmen to the mix.

Coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin is excited to start the season, and she says, "I am so excited about our upcoming schedule this year. It is one of the most dynamic and best in the country, playing from east to west. We cannot wait to get the ball rolling."

2022-2023 TCU Women's Golf Schedule

Sept. 24-26 - Schooner Classic - Norman, Oklahoma

Oct. 3-4 - Barbara Nicklaus Cup - Dublin, Ohio

Oct. 10-11 - Illini Invitational - Medinah, Illinois

Oct. 23-24 - The Jim West Invitational - San Marcos, Texas

Oct. 28-30 - Battle of the Beach - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Jan. 23 - Match In the Desert - Gold Canyon, Arizona

Feb. 13-15 - Nexus Women's Collegiate Classic - Nassau, Bahamas

Mar. 17-19 - Mountain View Collegiate - Tucson, Arizona

Apr. 1-2 - The Bruzzy - Fort Worth, Texas

Apr. 7-9 - Big 12 Match play - Scottsdale, Arizona

Apr. 21-23 - Big 12 Championship - Dallas, Texas

May 8-10 - NCAA Regionals - TBA

May 19-24 - NCAA National Championships - Phoenix, Arizona

