TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs Top Oklahoma 3-0

Thursday, the Horned Frogs took on the University of Oklahoma Sooners in Round Rock, Texas for the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals.

The Frogs got out to an early lead when midfielder Payton Crews threaded a beautiful through ball between the lines, finding an on-running Gracie Brian, who tucked it in to put TCU ahead 1-0 in the 6th minute.

TCU continued to pile on the pressure and found themselves in an opportune position to extend their lead. After a penalty appeal, Seven Castain converted from the spot in the 40th minute to double the Frogs’ advantage, taking a 2-0 lead into the half.

Coming out of the half, the Frogs added to their lead when Brian assisted Messiah Bright in the 53rd minute. With this goal, Brian broke the TCU record for assists and became the all-time assists leader with 24. Not only was this a milestone for Brian, but it was also Bright’s 50th career goal for TCU.

The Frogs continued to dominate the Sooners with their possessive style and saw out their comfortable 3-0 victory. Advancing to the finals, TCU will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sunday, November 6. Earlier this season, the two sides shared points in a 1-1 draw, but only one will be crowned the Big 12 Tournament Champions.

