TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs are victorious over Oklahoma State

Coach Eric Bell and the Horned Frogs traveled to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State at Neal Patterson Stadium on Thursday. Coming off a 3-0 victory on Senior Day the previous Sunday, the Frogs looked to extend their good run of form with a positive result in Oklahoma.

The TCU attack applied pressure early, outshooting the Cowgirls 9-1 in the first half. Finally after posing a constant threat, the Horned Frogs broke through via a penalty kick by Camryn Lancaster, who put away her 3rd goal of the season.

As the Frogs opened the scoring in the 16th minute, they continued to pick apart the Oklahoma defense. It would prove to be a stalemate until Messiah Bright scored her 9th goal of the season. It was a great ball played in by Megan Reilly on a set piece that found its way to Bright who was able to rocket it past the goalkeeper.

To cap the match off, the Frogs were given another penalty, this time put away by freshman winger, Tyler Isgrig for her 5th goal of the season. Isgrig has shown from the offset her ability and fearlessness to drive and take on defenders, which is something this TCU attack truly thrives on. As such a young player on a strong side like TCU, Isgrig continues to show her remarkable growth in her first collegiate season.

While the Horned Frogs put three goals past Oklahoma State, it should be noted that the TCU defense has remained stout. Led by Lauren Kellett, who had a fabulous performance on Thursday, the Frogs have only conceded two goals in Big 12 play, outsourcing their opponents 10-2.

With a massive victory on Thursday, the Horned Frogs will continue their road trip when they travel to Norman to take on the Sooners next Thursday, October 20.

