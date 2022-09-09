TCU Women’s Soccer: Late Goal Propels Team To Victory

Coming off a challenging match against Duke, the Horned Frogs traveled to College Station, picking up a tremendous victory against Texas A&M. A much-needed win to boost the team is exactly what TCU achieved as Eric Bell and his team collected a vital three points on the road.

The Frogs got off to a flying start, pressing the Aggie defense. Utilizing their outside backs, TCU overloaded Texas A&M’s backline with numerical superiority on the attack. The Aggies were tested early on when a cross found an open Seven Castain who took a shot from point blank range, but a fantastic reaction save from Kenna Caldwell kept the game level.

Perhaps against the run of play, but it was not until the 25th minute when forward Maile Hayes spurred the Aggies ahead with a wondrous strike from a free kick just outside the penalty box. Instead of going up and over the wall, the sophomore went to the far post, putting it past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Lauren Kellett for her first goal of the season.

Despite conceding a goal in the first half and soaking up pressure, the junior between the sticks made spectacular saves to keep the Aggies at bay. In keeping the Horned Frogs in the contest, Kellett then allowed her team to create chances going forward.

Just a few minutes before halftime, the Horned Frogs evened the score with a goal from freshman winger, Tyler Isgrig. Showing great composure to take the ball around the keeper and slide it into the back of the net, Isgrig continues to show her value as a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12. While it was a sublime finish from the freshman, it was the threaded pass from Lauren Memoly that made it all possible. Taking on an Aggie defender at midfield, Memoly was able to place the pass perfectly in-stride for her second assist and third goal contribution this season.

Heading into the second half, the Frogs maintained the pressure on the Aggies and in the 86th minute, TCU earned a well-deserved goal scored by Camryn Lancaster. The midfielder fearlessly dribbled through the Aggies' defense and poked the ball past Caldwell to put the Frogs ahead 2-1. It was the perfect time for Lancaster’s second goal of the season, snatching three significant points on the road against a quality opponent.

The Horned Frogs showed again their will and determination to never give up. The belief and perseverance in this team is unparalleled across the Big 12 as no matter the opponent, these Frogs look to impose themselves and exploit any team in front of them. This bounce-back win will prove an important step forward for TCU as they prepare to take on Texas State on Sunday.

