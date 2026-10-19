TCU Women’s Sports Split Volleyball Matches as Triathlon Heads to Nationals

A competitive week for TCU women’s sports brought a volleyball split, a strong triathlon regional finish and another difficult result for soccer.

Rivalry matchups with Baylor added extra intensity, while several Horned Frog programs prepared for important dates ahead. Here’s how the teams covered in this week’s roundup performed and what comes next.

For more background, revisit our previous TCU women’s sports roundup.

TCU Volleyball Sweeps Texas Tech Before Falling to Baylor

TCU volleyball opened its two-match home weekend with a convincing sweep of Texas Tech on Friday, Oct. 16. The Horned Frogs won 25-15, 25-21 and 25-17 to improve to 15-3 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 play.

Evan Hendrix led the attack with 17 kills, while Becca Kelley added nine and Jalyn Gibson contributed eight without an attacking error. Kinsley Young also made an impact with four service aces and four blocks.

The match brought an encouraging development at setter. Wisconsin transfer Addy Horner made her TCU debut after missing the first half of the season with an injury. She finished with seven assists, giving the Frogs another option as conference play continues.

Alice Volpe also reached a career milestone, becoming the 13th player in program history to record 1,000 digs. She finished the match with 10.

Sunday’s matchup against Baylor brought a different result. The Bears swept TCU 25-22, 25-22 and 27-25 at Schollmaier Arena, leaving the Frogs at 15-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

Hendrix led TCU with 14 kills, Kelley added 11, and Gibson finished with seven kills and three aces. The Frogs stayed close throughout the match and had three opportunities to extend it in the third set, but Baylor answered each time.

Ksenia Rakhmanchik was the difference for the Bears. She recorded 23 kills, including 12 in the final set, and delivered Baylor’s final seven kills to complete the sweep.

TCU returns home to face Kansas on Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. before traveling to Waco for another matchup with Baylor on Oct. 30.

For more on the program’s fall momentum, revisit TCU volleyball’s winning streak and Jalyn Gibson’s milestone.

TCU Triathlon Heads to Nationals After Third-Place Regional Finish

TCU triathlon delivered a strong performance at home Sunday, finishing third at the West Regional Championships at Marine Creek Reservoir. Arizona won the event, followed by Arizona State and TCU.

Julia Visgueiro led the Horned Frogs with a fourth-place individual finish, crossing the line in 1:03:37.97.

Gwen Watson followed in 13th, Marley Andelman finished 16th, and Amanda Moro placed 18th. Stefania Salazar gave TCU another top-25 finisher, taking 25th.

The Frogs now turn their attention to the national championships on Nov. 8 in Tempe, Arizona. Jenny Garrison’s team will have an opportunity to build on its regional performance against the country’s top collegiate programs.

The postseason appearance continues a productive fall for the program. Read more about TCU triathlon’s earlier team title and the women’s fall sports season.

TCU Soccer Falls at Baylor Despite Chances on Goal

TCU soccer created opportunities Friday night in Waco but could not find an equalizer in a 1-0 loss to No. 13 Baylor.

The Frogs held a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal, but Baylor goalkeeper Azul Alvarez stopped all seven attempts on target. Olivia Geller made four saves for TCU.

Aryanna Jimison scored the match’s lone goal in the 26th minute. Geller saved Jimison’s initial penalty kick, but Jimison converted the rebound to give Baylor the lead.

TCU continued to push, producing seven shots in the second half and finishing with an 8-4 advantage in corner kicks. The opportunities were there, but the finishing touch was missing. The loss dropped the Frogs to 5-7-1 overall and 2-5 in Big 12 play.

Eric Bell’s team returns to action at Houston on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. The Frogs then host Kansas on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. for Senior Day. Both matches are scheduled for ESPN+.

With the regular season moving toward its finish, TCU needs to turn its attacking opportunities into goals and results.

Equestrian, Rifle and Women’s Basketball Look Ahead

TCU equestrian returns to competition at Baylor on Friday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. in Waco. The rivalry meet gives the Frogs another important Big 12 test.

TCU rifle’s next match is Saturday, Oct. 24, at UTEP in El Paso.

Women’s basketball is also approaching its season opener. The Frogs host Oral Roberts on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena, with the game scheduled for ESPN+.

There is plenty ahead across the TCU women’s fall sports calendar, with more results and stories available through our TCU On SI More Sports coverage.

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