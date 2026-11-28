The Horned Frogs went 2-1 in three games at T-Mobile Arena, beating No. 17 Miami and Baylor while falling to Creighton. The tournament served as a great test for the Horned Frogs as they look to get ready for conference play in January.

TCU Opens Players Era 16 With a Ranked Win Over Miami

TCU began its tournament run with its first ranked win of the young season, taking down No. 17 Miami, 84-71, on Nov. 24.

The Horned Frogs and Hurricanes were tied at 37 at halftime, but TCU took control after the break, outscoring Miami 47-34 in the second half.

Micah Robinson led the way with 27 points, tying his career high. The junior guard finished 7-of-13 from the field and made 12 of his 14 free-throw attempts.

Gavin Sykes provided another scoring boost off the bench with 14 points, while Xavier Edmonds added 12 points and seven rebounds. Robbie Avila also reached double figures with 11 points.

TCU’s offensive efficiency made the difference. The Horned Frogs shot 53.1% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range while holding Miami to 41.3% from the field.

The win sent TCU to the semifinals of the T-Mobile Arena bracket.

Creighton Holds Off TCU in the Semifinal

After its opening-round victory, TCU faced Creighton on Thanksgiving Day with a spot in the bracket final on the line.

However, the Horned Frogs couldn't overcome the Bluejays, falling 95-87 in a back-and-forth matchup.

TCU trailed 44-35 at halftime but opened the second half on a 14-6 run to cut Creighton’s lead to 50-49.

Wes Enis tied the game at 83 with a 3-pointer with 3:15 left. TCU pulled within two in the final minute, but Creighton closed out the win.

Brock Harding posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists and added seven rebounds. DJ Thomas scored a season-high 17 points off the bench, and Micah Robinson added 13 points and seven assists. Robbie Avila left the game early and did not return.

Despite shooting 44.8% from three-point range, TCU struggled to take care of the basketball, committing a season-high 16 turnovers.

The loss sent the Horned Frogs to the tournament's third-place game instead of the championship.

TCU Pulls Away From Baylor to Take Third in Its Bracket

TCU closed its tournament run with an 88-69 win over Baylor on Friday to take third in the T-Mobile Arena bracket. Avila did not play against Baylor. Field Level Media reported that he suffered a lower back injury against Creighton and missed the second half.

The Horned Frogs trailed 41-36 at halftime but took control with a 14-0 run early in the second half.

TCU outscored Baylor 52-28 in the second half, turning a competitive matchup into a comfortable 19-point victory.

The Horned Frogs found their rhythm offensively, shooting 55.8% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range. TCU also recorded 19 assists while committing 11 turnovers.

The bench was huge for the Frogs. Gavin Sykes scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half, and DJ Thomas followed up his 17-point game against Creighton with a season-high 23 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

TCU held Baylor to 28 points after halftime. Kayden Mingo scored 26 and was the only Bear in double figures.

The teams met in nonconference play in Las Vegas and will face each other again in Big 12 play on Jan. 19 in Fort Worth.

TCU Visits Notre Dame Next

TCU leaves Las Vegas with a 2-1 tournament record and a 6-2 overall record.

The Horned Frogs beat a ranked team, stayed within two of Creighton in the final minute, and bounced back against Baylor. The difference in the two closing games showed up in the turnover column: TCU went from 16 against Creighton to 11 against Baylor.

TCU returns to action on Dec. 5 against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

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