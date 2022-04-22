TCU Women’s Tennis Season Ends In First Round Of Tournament

TCU is hosting both the men’s and women's Big 12 Conference Tennis Championships this weekend. The women’s team won’t be playing beyond their first-round match. The No. 8 seed women’s team (12-14) lost on Thursday to No 9 seed Kansas State, 2-4, bringing their season to an end.

The match was tighter than the final score reflected. Starting with the doubles matches, it took all three courts and two tiebreakers to determine the winner. TCU came out with the point. Jade Otway and Alisa Soloveva won their set on No.1, 6-2. On Court No. 2, Mercedes Aristegui and Isabel Pascual lost their set in a tiebreaker 6-7 (4-7). The set on Court No. 3 also required a tiebreaker, with Stevie Kennedy and Aleska Cveticanin winning 7-6 (7-1).

The early momentum was not enough to push the Frogs on to the next round. Kansas State won the first singles match at No. 3, tying the dual at 1-1. Aristegui won at No. 2 in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 to put the Frogs back up 2-1. KSU won another straight-set match at No. 3, tying the score at 2-2, then they won another straight-set match at No. 1, giving the Wildcats their first lead in the dual at 3-2. Otway at No. 5 and Helena Narmont a No. 6 were both playing in their third sets when Otway lost 6-1, 3-6, 3-6, clinching the win for KSU.

As quickly as the sweep was on Friday for the Frogs, so was the sweep that came against them the next day. The Frogs hosted No 28 Texas Tech in the final dual of the regular season. The Red Raiders came away with the 4-0 sweep over TCU.

Next up: The Big 12 Championships continue on the purple courts at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. Kansas State advanced to the next round and will face Oklahoma on Friday. Both the men’s and women’s championship games will be played on Sunday, April 24.

2022 Women’s Tennis Schedule/Results

January 15 vs. Incarnate Word – Won 4-0

January 15 vs. Abilene Christian – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Northwestern State – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Arkansas State – Won 4-0

January 27 at Wisconsin – Lost 2-5

February 1 vs. Houston – Won 4-0

February 7 vs. UNT – Won 4-2

February 13 at Alabama – Lost 0-4

February 19 at #9 Texas A&M – Lost 2-5

February 23 vs. Stephen F. Austin – Won 4-0

February 26 vs. Texas State – Won 6-0

March 1 vs. #70 Memphis – Lost – 1-4

March 6 vs. #29 UCSB – Lost 2-5

March 10 at #33 Baylor – Lost 0-7

March 13 at Texas – Lost 0-7

March 18 at Kansas – Lost 1-6

March 20 at Kansas State – Won 5-2

March 25 vs. West Virginia – Won 4-2

March 27 vs. Iowa State – Lost 1-6

April 1 vs. #3 Oklahoma – Lost 1-6

April 3 vs. #11 Oklahoma State – Lost 1-4

April 9 vs. Prairie View A&M – Won 7-0

April 10 at SMU – Lost 1-4

April 15 vs. UTSA – Won 4-0

April 16 vs. Texas Tech – Lost 0-4

April 21 vs. Kansas State – Lost 2-4 (Big 12 Tournament)

