Top Seeds Knocked Out of Big 12 Tournament After Day One in Fort Worth
Day One of the Big 12 Soccer Tournament is in the books, and it did it deliver. If you missed the action, catch up with all the sights and sounds from our day one rundown.
Match 1: Baylor Outlasts Texas Tech in Penalties 7-6
It took overtime and penalties to find a winner between No. 15 Texas Tech and No. 23 Baylor, but the Bears held on just long enough to punch their ticket to the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament. The Red Raiders drew first blood just three minutes into the game when Macy Blackburn picked out Sam Courtwright to make it 1-0.
Despite entering halftime with the lead, Baylor struck in the 55th minute courtesy of Hannah Augustyn’s first goal of the season. After 90 minutes in a deadlock, the teams could not find the winner in overtime. Goalkeeper Ashlee Zirkel smashed the winner into the roof of the net to send the Bears into the semifinal round and win in penalties 7-6.
Match 2: BYU Stuns TCU 4-3 in Penalties
The Cougars stunned the Horned Frogs on Monday night and knocked off the 1-seed in the tournament. Ellie Walbruch struck first in the 27th minute with a right-footed blast for her 12th goal of the season. The Frogs then drew level when Sydney Becerra converted from the penalty spot in the 48th minute.
Moments later, Walbruch whipped in shot from a set piece and gave the Cougars a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute. The Frogs, though, grew into the game as it progressed. They found more attacking opportunities and equalized with a goal from AJ Hennessey in the 70th minute. With nothing to separate the two teams in overtime, the match went to penalties where the Cougars came up with the big stops and won 4-3.
Match 3: Kansas Dominates West Virginia to 4-0 Win
The 7-seed Kansas Jayhawks blanked the 2-seed West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday night in Fort Worth. The Jayhawks found the breakthrough in th 33rd minute with a goal from Jocelyn Herrema. Lexi Watts dribbled the length of the field before her shot was blocked and clean up by Herrema to give the Kansas a 1-0 lead. In the 77th minute, Kate Langfelder made it 2-0 with her second goal of the season.
Langfelder’s goal opened the floodgates as Mackenzie Hammontree and Lexi Watts scored two goals in two minutes to take a commanding 4-0 lead. Kansas knocked off the 2-seed just hours after 1-seed TCU was stunned by BYU.
Match 4: A Colorado Comeback for the Ages
The 3-seed Colorado Buffaloes mounted a second-half comeback that will live on in the memories of Buffaloes fans for years to come. 6-seed UCF took a commanding 2-0 lead with goals from Rajanah Reed and Ella Holloran, but the Buffaloes had different plans for the second 45 minutes.
Hope Leyba got Colorado on the board with a header in the 53rd minute. Four minutes later, Jace Holley was picked out with a tremendous pass over the top before tapping into the net to equalize against the Knights. In the 65th minute, Ava Priest curled in a corner kick that was met by a thunderous header from Leyba to shoot the Buffaloes in front 3-2. Colorado stunned UCF and now books its ticket to the semifinals.
2025 Big 12 Soccer Tournament Bracket:
Monday, November 3 (Fort Worth):
Match 1 Final (PK): No. 4 Texas Tech 1 (6) - No. 5 Baylor 1 (7)
Match 2 Final (PK): No. 1 TCU 2 (3) - No. 8 BYU 2 (4)
Match 3 Final: No. 2 West Virginia 0 - No. 7 Kansas 4
Match 4 Final: No. 3 Colorado 3 - No. 6 UCF 2
Wednesday, November 5 (Fort Worth):
Match 5: No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 8 BYU | 4:30 p.m. CT
Match 6: No. 7 Kansas vs. Match 4 Winner | 7 p.m. CT
Saturday, November 8 (Waco):
Championship Match: Match 5 Winner vs. Match 6 Winner | 7 p.m. CT.
What’s Next?
The Big 12 Tournament will continue in Fort Worth with a pair of semifinal matches on Wednesday, Nov. 5. The final will be on Saturday in Waco.