Track and Field: Graydon Morris Breaks 5K School Record
This past weekend, the TCU Track and Field team competed in multiple events in California over the weekend.
The Horned Frogs had four runners compete in California at different events, including the Mt. SAC Relays and the Bryan Clay Invitational. Graydon Morris headlined the weekend by breaking TCU's program record in the 5K events.
Mckenzie Bailey, Johnson Lagat, and Morris all competed in the 5K events and had successful performances. Bailey ran a personal best time of 16:29.11, improving her standing in the all-time Top 10 in school history. She now holds 6th place in the TCU record books in the 5K event.
For the men at the Bryan Clay Invitational, Lagat made some noise with his program record-breaking time of 13:43.28. Only a couple of hours later, Graydon Morris broke the record with a time of 13:36.27, making the two the top two fastest 5K runners in program history.
In Walnut, California, Yannik Knobloch participated in the men's decathlon, finishing with 6188 points and claiming 12th place overall. The freshman competed in 8 of the 10 events, with top-10 finishes in six of them, including first place in the discus event with a distance of 47.59m.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!