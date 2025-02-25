Killer Frogs

Track and Field: Tabitha Ngao and Mohammed Kowa Run in Arkansas Qualifier

TCU runners continue to take down program records.

Carson Wersal

Tabitha Ngao takes down the TCU program record for the 800m event.
Tabitha Ngao takes down the TCU program record for the 800m event. / gofrogs.com

Tabitha Ngao and Mohammed Kowa competed this past weekend for TCU in the Arkansas Qualifier this past weekend ahead of the Big 12 Indoor Championships next week. Ngao and Kowa both ran in the 800m event and improved on their times from previous events.

Ngao shined in the event as she earned her 4th event win of the season, while beating her next fastest time by over a full second. She clocked a 2:01.71, which was over a second quicker than the next closest runner. Ngao also took down the TCU program record for the 800m event, and took down the Arkansas Qualifier meet record set by Britton Wilson back in 2023. Ngao now ranks 13th in the NCAA in the 800m event and holds the 2nd fastest time for the Big 12.

Mohammed Kowa also competed in the Arkansas Qualifier for the 800m event. Kowa placed 13th in the event while running a time of 1:49.48 marking the 8th best time in TCU program history. The junior improved his time by a few tenths of a second.

With the regular season done, TCU will begin preparing for the Big 12 Indoor Championships next weekend. The indoor championships in Lubbock, Texas begin on Feb. 28th and run until March 1st.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a graduating senior at TCU with a General Communications degree with a emphasis in journalism. While his main focus in journalism centers around TCU Baseball, Carson has covered other sports as well such as TCU Track and Cross Country, TCU Men's and Women's Basketball, and TCU Football. One event of note that Carson has covered was the 2023 Men's College World Series which featured TCU finishing 4th in the country. 

Home/More Sports