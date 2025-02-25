Track and Field: Tabitha Ngao and Mohammed Kowa Run in Arkansas Qualifier
Tabitha Ngao and Mohammed Kowa competed this past weekend for TCU in the Arkansas Qualifier this past weekend ahead of the Big 12 Indoor Championships next week. Ngao and Kowa both ran in the 800m event and improved on their times from previous events.
Ngao shined in the event as she earned her 4th event win of the season, while beating her next fastest time by over a full second. She clocked a 2:01.71, which was over a second quicker than the next closest runner. Ngao also took down the TCU program record for the 800m event, and took down the Arkansas Qualifier meet record set by Britton Wilson back in 2023. Ngao now ranks 13th in the NCAA in the 800m event and holds the 2nd fastest time for the Big 12.
Mohammed Kowa also competed in the Arkansas Qualifier for the 800m event. Kowa placed 13th in the event while running a time of 1:49.48 marking the 8th best time in TCU program history. The junior improved his time by a few tenths of a second.
With the regular season done, TCU will begin preparing for the Big 12 Indoor Championships next weekend. The indoor championships in Lubbock, Texas begin on Feb. 28th and run until March 1st.
