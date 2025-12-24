Miles Reels in National Attention With Standout Performances

TCU guard Olivia Miles continues to deliver for the Horned Frogs as she was tabbed with two weekly honors after a couple of dominant performances on the court.

She was named the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week. Miles dominated for TCU, leading the Horned Frogs to wins over Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Kansas State.

It marks the third time in Miles’ career that she has been named National Player of the Week by the USBWA. She is the fourth Horned Frog to receive the award in the last two seasons, as Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner, and Sedona Prince all earned the recognition in the 2024-25 season. Miles is also one of two Big 12 players to win the award this season, alongside Iowa State center Audi Crooks.

Over the last two games, she averaged 27 points, nine rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 2.5 steals. Miles tallied a triple-double against the Lady Lions, with 25 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. Four days later, she posted a season-high 29 points with eight rebounds and four assists.

Miles recorded triple-doubles in three straight games, becoming just the third Division I women’s basketball player to do so. She now has nine triple-doubles, which ranks third in NCAA history behind Sabrina Ionescu (23) and Caitlin Clark (17).

Her dominance, alongside double-figure performances by Clara Silva (14) and Marta Suarez (20), pushed the Frogs to a 22-point win over the Wildcats to open up Big 12 conference play with a win. The Frogs are one of four Big 12 teams–Arizona State, Texas Tech, and Iowa State–to remain undefeated on the season.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Head coach Mark Campbell and the TCU Horned Frogs (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) will have considerable time off before their next game on New Year’s Eve. The Frogs will hit the road for a two-game road trip against the BYU Cougars (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) and Utah Utes (10-3, 1-0 Big 12).

The Frogs and Cougars will tip off on December 31 at 8:00 p.m. CT from the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ with the radio broadcast on KTCU 88.7 The Choice.

No. 9 TCU has not lost a Big 12 conference game since Feb. 5 against Kansas State.

Recommended Articles: