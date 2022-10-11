LISTEN! KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 177: Still A Lot Of Work To Do

The Frogs return to Fort Worth with the win over the #19 Kansas Jayhawks 38-31. And while any win on the road is great, these Frogs have a lot to work on before next week's Top 10 match against Oklahoma State. Shannon (Brazzell), Sean (Foushee) and Nate (Cross) discuss the game in Lawrence and what they expect when the top team in the Big 12 enters The Carter on Saturday.

The podcast begins with a discussion of Saturday’s game against the Kansas Jayhawks, “probably the most stressful game we’ve seen out of TCU since last season,” as Foushee puts it, who addresses Brazzell first, with worries of miscues on defense. Brazzell says: “It was frustrating because it just wasn’t our best day defensive wise. We missed a lot of tackles. It hadn’t stuck out to me like it did Saturday, even with last week. I wouldn’t have said that last week. This week, I’m like ‘wow, we’re not tackling well.’ We’re a little slower getting to the ball. We just didn’t look the same. But we found a way to make less stops than they did, so I’m cool with that. Glad we got that out of the way in that environment yesterday. Because coming back home, I think we need to clean some things up and get ready for a good Oklahoma team.”

32:28

After addressing the good health of the Horned Frog team, as important as the win, Brazzell adds: “Kansas is . . . I was waiting to see, but I’m going to give credit where credit is due. Kansas is a really good football team. They’re the real deal. They’re going to win some games in this conference. They have a team to change that program for the long haul.”

Foushee agrees, saying: “I’m happy Kansas is no longer a basement dweller. I’m beyond happy, to be honest with you, to have Kansas in this position because this really does make the Big 12 better. They are a really well-coached team, and I really do hope Kansas can hold onto this coaching staff for the next few years because I think they have something really going there . . . They do, I agree with you, Shannon, this is probably one of the better defensive teams we’ve played all season long and certainly one of the best offensive teams. And the schemes they were showing our defense, it was good for our defense to see that now, and still come away with the ‘W.’ What they’re going to get next week with Oklahoma State is going to be on another level. And if we can get that bad game out now that would be a good thing.”

The conversation steers toward offense, and Foushee brings Cross in. Foushee begins: “The Frogs didn’t have as much success running the ball. But they were able to take care of the ball through the air, outside of that one interception at the end of the half. Overall though, the offense, when they needed to put up points, they got points. I know you like Max Duggan, and I tell you what, I really like what I’m seeing from Duggan this season.” Cross agrees: “The way Max handled the ball and felt more relaxed with it, I feel like he has done a great job with it and the receivers helped. There were a few drops this game, but I felt that Kansas’ defense was really solid so those drops weren’t as big of a deal to me as some of the catches that were made. For instance, Taye Barber going over the top of the Kansas defenders to get the touchdown, or Quentin Johnston’s nice grab for a touchdown. They all helped Max out but to credit Max he threw them right where they needed to be to get the touchdown.”

After offense, about which all three are optimistic, Foushee turns the subject to Coach Patterson asking about the TCU/Kansas score during the UT/OU game. He addresses Brazzell. “Shannon, Nate made a good point, we kind of put the Big 12 on notice, and one of the guys who noticed was former TCU coach Gary Patterson. Did you see that Tweet about him on the sideline at the Texas OU game?” Brazzell responds: “People are so delusional. We need to wake up, guys. Nothing against Gary, but the facts are the facts and we need to cut it like it is. Gary didn’t like the way it went down. He didn’t leave under his control. He didn’t leave how he dreamt of leaving this program that he’s built. So the reason he’s asking what the score is, because we’re undefeated going into playing Texas. He wants us to be undefeated. He can hand us the our first L; that would just rock his world. I’m not saying he doesn’t love the Frogs. What I’m saying is it ain’t that he’s checking in on the Frogs to see how the Frogs are doing. So the people tweeting Gary dah-dah-dah, you’re mistaken. That ain’t why he asked. He asked because he wanted to see what the score was for his own personal reasons and it has to do with beating us. So people wake up. Gary wants to beat the heck out of us. That would make his career, in his minds, to beat the Frogs with those Texas folk. Trust me.”

The podcast concludes with Oklahoma State. Foushee says: “Oklahoma State looks to be the real deal in terms of the Number One team in the Big 12. I think they have a complete team, up and down, in all three phases of the game.” He brings Brazzell in. “I agree with you, they have done well to represent the Big 12 to this point. This will be one of those games where we’re going to have to play four quarters. We’re going to have play good offense, good defense, good special teams. They have a great running system. They have a great quarterback. They have great receivers. They have it all. I got a little worried to be honest with you, the first week. Against Kansas, GameDay, all that stuff, we didn’t play our best game. I’m saying to you, we can play our best game and have an opportunity to lose this game. That’s what I’m saying. We could play the best game we played all year, and this team is so for real, that might not be enough.”

Foushee brings in Cross, who agrees with Brazzell. “They’re the real deal. After watching them week after week, Spencer Sanders continues to impress me, more and more. I feel like he has a similar story to Max Duggan. He’s been a good quarterback, a solid quarterback, but he’s been waiting for this year to finally come out of his shell. I do feel like they’re get-able on the defensive end. But I agree with Shannon that it’s going to come down to the wire and who makes more mistakes and who misses more tackles. So we’ll have to see what happens,” to which Foushee says: “TCU doesn’t have to be perfect, but they have to be pretty darn close to it.”

