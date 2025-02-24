LISTEN: Frog Fever S2 E19: Are the Horned Frogs Bubbling?
TCU Men's Basketball went 1-1 last week. Is there a postseason future for this team?
In this story:
KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson talk about TCU's huge upset win over top-10 Texas Tech on Tuesday night and a disappointing follow-up performance on the road against Cincinnati on Saturday. Next, they talk about the winners and losers of the week in the Big 12 and finish off with yet another electric edition of the Corn Meter.
Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Recommended Articles
Published