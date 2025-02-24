Killer Frogs

LISTEN: Frog Fever S2 E19: Are the Horned Frogs Bubbling?

TCU Men's Basketball went 1-1 last week. Is there a postseason future for this team?

Davis Wilson, Nicholas Girimonte

Frog Fever
Frog Fever / Nick Girimonte
In this story:

KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson talk about TCU's huge upset win over top-10 Texas Tech on Tuesday night and a disappointing follow-up performance on the road against Cincinnati on Saturday. Next, they talk about the winners and losers of the week in the Big 12 and finish off with yet another electric edition of the Corn Meter.

Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Davis Wilson
DAVIS WILSON

Davis Wilson is from Dallas, Texas and currently attends the University of Missouri where he majors in journalism and writes and edits for one of the schools’ student newspapers called The Maneater. He has covered Mizzou’s baseball, football and men’s basketball team and during the summer, he wrote for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. He enjoys playing sports such as golf, basketball and football. 

Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

Home/Podcast