LISTEN: Frog Fever S2 E21: Big 12 Tournament Preview

The regular season has ended. Davis and Nick look ahead to the Big 12 Tournament and the upcoming offseason for the Frogs.

Davis Wilson, Nicholas Girimonte

KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson go over a disappointing week of results for TCU and take a look at how important the upcoming offseason is for Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs. Next, they take a look at last week's results conference-wide and preview the Big 12 tournament.

Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.

Davis Wilson
DAVIS WILSON

Davis Wilson is from Dallas, Texas and currently attends the University of Missouri where he majors in journalism and writes and edits for one of the schools’ student newspapers called The Maneater. He has covered Mizzou’s baseball, football and men’s basketball team and during the summer, he wrote for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. He enjoys playing sports such as golf, basketball and football. 

Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

