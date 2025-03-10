LISTEN: Frog Fever S2 E21: Big 12 Tournament Preview
The regular season has ended. Davis and Nick look ahead to the Big 12 Tournament and the upcoming offseason for the Frogs.
KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson go over a disappointing week of results for TCU and take a look at how important the upcoming offseason is for Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs. Next, they take a look at last week's results conference-wide and preview the Big 12 tournament.
Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.
