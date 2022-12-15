WATCH! Bowl Confidence Pool Picks | College Football Featured Podcast

Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour and Brett Gibbons of Road to CFB are out with a new limited-series podcast, College Football Featured. Each week, these college football travelers dive deep into the aspects that make the sport unique, authentic, and beloved by many.

This week, they discuss their bowl confidence pool picks– based solely on their travels. The criteria:

Top tier: Have been to both game days, pick which we like better

Mid tier: Have been to one game day (auto pick)

Bottom tier: Have not been to either game day. Andrew picked based on which he'd rather visit, Brett picked based on which stadium he likes better.

42 Wisconsin over Oklahoma State (Guaranteed Rate Bowl)

41 LSU over Purdue (Citrus Bowl)

40 Penn State over Utah (Rose Bowl)

39 Tennessee over Clemson (Orange Bowl)

38 Iowa over Kentucky (Music City Bowl)

37 Washington over Texas (Alamo Bowl)

36 Florida State over Oklahoma (Cheez-It Bowl)

35 Georgia over TCU (National Championship)

34 Georgia over Ohio State (Peach Bowl)

33 USC over Tulane (Cotton Bowl)

32 Ole Miss over Texas Tech (Texas Bowl)

31 South Carolina over Notre Dame (Gator Bowl)

30 Arkansas over Kansas (Liberty Bowl)

29 Cincinnati over Louisville (Fenway Bowl)

28 Florida over Oregon State (Las Vegas Bowl)

27 Mississippi State over Illinois (ReliaQuest Bowl)

26 TCU over Michigan (Fiesta Bowl)

25 North Carolina over Oregon (Holiday Bowl)

24 NC State over Maryland (Duke's Mayo Bowl)

23 Kansas State over Alabama (Sugar Bowl)

22 UCF over Duke (Military Bowl)

21 SMU over BYU (New Mexico Bowl)

20 Utah State over Memphis (First Responder Bowl)

19 UCLA over Pitt (Sun Bowl)

18 Missouri over Wake Forest (Gasparilla Bowl)

17 Minnesota over Syracuse (Pinstripe Bowl)

16 Marshall over UConn (Myrtle Beach Bowl)

15 Fresno State over Washington State (Jimmy Kimmel Bowl)

14 Houston over Louisiana (Independence Bowl)

13 Toledo over Liberty (Boca Raton Bowl)

12 San Diego State over Middle Tennessee (Hawaii Bowl)

11 Southern Miss over Rice (LendingTree Bowl)

10 Air Force over Baylor (Armed Forces Bowl)

9 Western Kentucky over South Alabama (New Orleans Bowl)

8 Wyoming over Ohio (Arizona Bowl)

7 Troy over UTSA (Cure Bowl)

6 North Texas over Boise State (Frisco Bowl)

5 UAB over Miami-OH (Bahamas Bowl)

4 New Mexico State over Bowling Green (Quick Lane Bowl)

3 Eastern Michigan over San Jose State (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl)

2 East Carolina over Coastal Carolina (Birmingham Bowl)

1 Georgia Southern over Buffalo (Camellia Bowl)

Road to CFB's Confidence Picks

42 LSU over Purdue (Citrus Bowl)

41 Ohio State over Georgia (Peach Bowl)

40 Wisconsin over Oklahoma State (Guaranteed Rate Bowl)

39 Oklahoma over Florida State (Cheez-It Bowl)

38 Michigan over TCU (Fiesta Bowl)

37 Iowa over Kentucky (Music City Bowl)

36 Ohio State over Michigan (National Championship)

35 Penn State over Utah (Rose Bowl)

34 Cincinnati over Louisville (Fenway Bowl)

33 Tennessee over Clemson (Orange Bowl)

32 Mississippi State over Illinois (ReliaQuest Bowl)

31 Texas Tech over Ole Miss (Texas Bowl)

30 East Carolina over Coastal Carolina (Birmingham Bowl)

29 Texas over Washington (Alamo Bowl)

28 Baylor over Air Force (Armed Forces Bowl)

27 Arkansas over Kansas (Liberty Bowl)

26 Pitt over UCLA (Sun Bowl)

25 North Carolina over Oregon (Holiday Bowl)

24 SMU over BYU (New Mexico Bowl)

23 Houston over Louisiana (Independence Bowl)

22 UTSA over Troy (Cure Bowl)

21 Tulane over USC (Cotton Bowl)

20 Marshall over UConn (Myrtle Beach Bowl)

19 North Texas over Boise State (Frisco Bowl)

18 Bowling Green over New Mexico State (Quick Lane Bowl)

17 Rice over Southern Miss (LendingTree Bowl)

16 Eastern Michigan over San Jose State (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl)

15 Alabama over Kansas State (Sugar Bowl)

14 South Carolina over Notre Dame (Gator Bowl)

13 Utah state over Memphis (First Responder Bowl)

12 Missouri over Wake Forest (Gasparilla Bowl)

11 Toledo over Liberty (Boca Raton Bowl)

10 Minnesota over Syracuse (Pinstripe Bowl)

9 NC State over Maryland (Duke's Mayo Bowl)

8 Fresno State over Washington State (Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl)

7 Miami-OH over UAB (Bahamas Bowl)



6 Florida over Oregon State (Las Vegas Bowl)

5 UCF over Duke (Military Bowl)

4 Georgia Southern over Buffalo (Camellia Bowl)

3 Wyoming over Ohio (Arizona Bowl)

2 San Diego State over Middle Tennessee (Hawaii Bowl)

1 Western Kentucky over South Alabama (New Orleans Bowl)

College Football Featured is a limited series podcast that'll be released for the rest of the season. Catch six exclusive episodes upcoming!

It's important to note that these aren't top-10 lists, rather a featured 10. Our goal is to discuss as many different college football teams and game day experiences as possible.

Andrew Bauhs is the ultimate college football journeyman. He began College Football Tour in the early 2000s, but his travels extend back farther than that. Also a full-time diehard Wisconsin Badgers fan, Bauhs has attends Badger games regularly in addition to his travels.

Road to CFB

Brett Gibbons brought his version of the College Football Tour– which he calls Road to CFB– to KillerFrogs in 2022. Like Bauhs, his love for college football travel stems from the Big Ten West, which you can read about here.

