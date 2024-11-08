Killer Frogs

WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 21: Oklahoma State Preview

TCU On SI writers JD and Nolan are joined by their fellow writer Tori Couch to discuss the Horned Frogs matchup against the Pokes. The trio discuss why the Cowboys are still a dangerous team and what TCU needs to do to win this matchup.

JD Andress, Nolan Ruth, Tori Couch

Nov 2, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

On the 21st episode of Gridiron Frogs, JD and Nolan are joined by their fellow writer and resident Oklahoma State info person to break down the upcoming game.

The trio discuss Oklahoma State and their issues and whether Mike Gundy is on the hot seat before moving onto the TCU side of things, breaking down what they hope to see out of the Frogs and what the keys to victory are.

Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Nolan Ruth
NOLAN RUTH

Nolan grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo where his love of sports was shaped. He has spent a large portion of his writing career covering high school sports around the state of Texas for multiple publications. He is an avid fan of all the professional sports teams in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and a devout Tottenham Hotspur supporter.

Tori Couch
TORI COUCH

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

Home/Podcast