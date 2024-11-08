WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 21: Oklahoma State Preview
TCU On SI writers JD and Nolan are joined by their fellow writer Tori Couch to discuss the Horned Frogs matchup against the Pokes. The trio discuss why the Cowboys are still a dangerous team and what TCU needs to do to win this matchup.
On the 21st episode of Gridiron Frogs, JD and Nolan are joined by their fellow writer and resident Oklahoma State info person to break down the upcoming game.
The trio discuss Oklahoma State and their issues and whether Mike Gundy is on the hot seat before moving onto the TCU side of things, breaking down what they hope to see out of the Frogs and what the keys to victory are.
