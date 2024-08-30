WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 8: Stanford Preview
KillerFrogs writers Nolan and JD are joined by fellow writer Nate Cross to discuss the Horned Frogs first game of the season as they travel to Palo Alto to take on Stanford.
In this story:
The first week of the season is upon us Horned Frog fans, and KillerFrogs writers Nolan, JD, and Nate discuss the matchup in depth. The trio tells you all you need to know for the game and gives their predcitions for other games around the country this weekend.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
