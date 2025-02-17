WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 13: TCU WBB: Another Perfect Week, Top 20 Showdown Ahead
No. 11 TCU women's basketball wrapped up a 2-0 week with a win at Arizona. The Horned Frogs will stay out west to play Arizona State before returning home for a top 20 matchup against No. 18 West Virginia. KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress discuss these games and look at the Big 12 title race and NCAA tournament projections.
Another perfect week is in the books for No. 11 TCU women's basketball. The Horned Frogs will put a 12-2 Big 12 conference record on the line against Arizona State and No. 18 West Virginia this week. KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress also discuss the Big 12 regular season title race, which looks like its coming down to Kansas State, TCU and Baylor, and NCAA tournament projections.
