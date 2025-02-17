Killer Frogs

WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 13: TCU WBB: Another Perfect Week, Top 20 Showdown Ahead

No. 11 TCU women's basketball wrapped up a 2-0 week with a win at Arizona. The Horned Frogs will stay out west to play Arizona State before returning home for a top 20 matchup against No. 18 West Virginia. KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress discuss these games and  look at the Big 12 title race and NCAA tournament projections. 

Tori Couch, JD Andress

Una Jovanovic drives against BYU.
Una Jovanovic drives against BYU. / Brian McLean/KillerFrogs
In this story:

Another perfect week is in the books for No. 11 TCU women's basketball. The Horned Frogs will put a 12-2 Big 12 conference record on the line against Arizona State and No. 18 West Virginia this week. KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress also discuss the Big 12 regular season title race, which looks like its coming down to Kansas State, TCU and Baylor, and NCAA tournament projections.

Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"

Published
Tori Couch
TORI COUCH

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

