WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 14 - TCU WBB: Another Top 20 Win, Baylor Rematch Coming
The Horned Frogs have two games left in the regular season--home against Houston and a visit to Baylor. A Big 12 regular season title is within TCU's grasp and tournament season is right around the corner.
No. 10 TCU set a program record for regular season wins (26) and Big 12 wins (14) after going 2-0 this week. The Horned Frogs will now face Houston and travel to No. 19 Baylor to finish the regular season. KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress preview these games, talk about TCU’s Big 12 regular season title chances, and review NCAA tournament projections in episode #14 of Splash Pad.
