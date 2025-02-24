Killer Frogs

WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 14 - TCU WBB: Another Top 20 Win, Baylor Rematch Coming

The Horned Frogs have two games left in the regular season--home against Houston and a visit to Baylor. A Big 12 regular season title is within TCU's grasp and tournament season is right around the corner.

Tori Couch, JD Andress

TCU plays Houston on Wednesday.
TCU plays Houston on Wednesday. / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI
In this story:

No. 10 TCU set a program record for regular season wins (26) and Big 12 wins (14) after going 2-0 this week. The Horned Frogs will now face Houston and travel to No. 19 Baylor to finish the regular season. KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress preview these games, talk about TCU’s Big 12 regular season title chances, and review NCAA tournament projections in episode #14 of Splash Pad.

Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"

Tori Couch
TORI COUCH

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

