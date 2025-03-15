Killer Frogs

WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 17 - TCU WBB: Guard Madison Conner Talks Historic Season, NCAA Tourney

 TCU women’s basketball guard Madison Conner joins KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress ahead of Selection Sunday. Conner talks about the team’s historic season, resetting her own single-season 3-point record, her recruitment to TCU and the upcoming NCAA Tournament. 

Tori Couch, JD Andress

Madison Conner and the TCU women's basketball team will receive its first bid to the NCAA Tournament in 15 years on Sunday.
Madison Conner and the TCU women's basketball team will receive its first bid to the NCAA Tournament in 15 years on Sunday. / Brian McLean/KillerFrog
KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down the 2024-25 season and upcoming NCAA Tournament with TCU guard Madison Conner. Conner and the No. 6 Horned Frogs won the Big 12 Conference regular season and tournament titles and will likely host the first two rounds of the tournament. The team will learn its tournament draw on Sunday, March 16. TCU is hosting a free watch party at Schollmaier Arena with doors opening at 6 p.m. ESPN’s Selection Sunday show will start at 7 p.m.

Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"

Tori Couch
TORI COUCH

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

