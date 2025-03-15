WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 17 - TCU WBB: Guard Madison Conner Talks Historic Season, NCAA Tourney
TCU women’s basketball guard Madison Conner joins KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress ahead of Selection Sunday. Conner talks about the team’s historic season, resetting her own single-season 3-point record, her recruitment to TCU and the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
In this story:
KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down the 2024-25 season and upcoming NCAA Tournament with TCU guard Madison Conner. Conner and the No. 6 Horned Frogs won the Big 12 Conference regular season and tournament titles and will likely host the first two rounds of the tournament. The team will learn its tournament draw on Sunday, March 16. TCU is hosting a free watch party at Schollmaier Arena with doors opening at 6 p.m. ESPN’s Selection Sunday show will start at 7 p.m.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
Recommended Articles
Published