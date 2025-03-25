WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 19 - TCU WBB: Fort Worth Region Recap & Sweet Sixteen Preview
TCU women’s basketball is heading to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history. TCU on SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress talk about why reaching this reaching milestone is important for the program, preview the game against 3-seed Notre Dame and discuss the other Sweet Sixteen matchups.
In this story:
The Horned Frogs hit another milestone this weekend by advancing to the Sweet Sixteen. No. 2-seed TCU will face 3-seed Notre Dame in Birmingham on Saturday with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. Writers Tori Couch and JD Andress discuss TCU's opening round wins in the NCAA Tournament and how reaching Sweet Sixteen impacts the program's future. They also preview the Sweet Sixteen on the most recent episode of Splash Pad.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
Recommended Articles
Published