WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 9 - TCU WBB: Something Special is Brewing

Killerfrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down a 1-1 week for No. 9 TCU women’s basketball. The Horned Frogs dropped their first conference game at Oklahoma State, but then beat Baylor for the first time since 1990. A look at the Big 12 standings rounds out the episode.

Tori Couch, JD Andress

TCU women's basketball head coach Mark Campbell's team is 20-2.
TCU women's basketball head coach Mark Campbell's team is 20-2. / Briand McLean/KillerFrogs
No, 9 TCU women’s basketball achieved another program “first” this week - first win over Baylor since 1990. The victory came on the heels of a loss at Oklahoma State, the Horned Frogs first conference blemish. Killerfrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress discuss what these games mean for TCU and look at the Big 12 standings.

Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"

Tori Couch
TORI COUCH

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

