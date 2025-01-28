WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 9 - TCU WBB: Something Special is Brewing
Killerfrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down a 1-1 week for No. 9 TCU women’s basketball. The Horned Frogs dropped their first conference game at Oklahoma State, but then beat Baylor for the first time since 1990. A look at the Big 12 standings rounds out the episode.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
