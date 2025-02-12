Killer Frogs

WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Episode 4 - Baylor Preview

TCU On SI Writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal are joined by Jake McKeever, who breaks down the outlook for the 2025 Baylor Bears and explains why he is all in on them. TCU plays Baylor from April 25th-27th.

JD Andress, Carson Wersal

Sam Myers walking back to the dugout against Baylor
Sam Myers walking back to the dugout against Baylor / Brian McLean OnAssignment/TCU On SI

Welcome back to another TCU On SI Bullpen episode, a podcast hosted by JD Andress and Carson Wersal. In Episode Four, they are joined by Jake Mckeever of College Baseball Central as he breaks the 2025 Baylor Bears and why he is so high on them having success this season. The TCU Horned Frogs will take on Baylor at home on April 25th-27th.

Watch the podcast below or listen on Apple or Spotify under "KillerFrogs."

JD Andress
JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Carson is a graduating senior at TCU with a General Communications degree with a emphasis in journalism. While his main focus in journalism centers around TCU Baseball, Carson has covered other sports as well such as TCU Track and Cross Country, TCU Men's and Women's Basketball, and TCU Football. One event of note that Carson has covered was the 2023 Men's College World Series which featured TCU finishing 4th in the country. 

