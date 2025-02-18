Killer Frogs

WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 6 - TCU Sweeps San Diego

TCU On SI Writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal break the Horned Frog's four-game sweep over the Toreros to start the season. The duo discusses the impact of the freshman, as well as big-time performances from Cramer and Cadena.

JD Andress, Carson Wersal

TCU Baseball helmets while the team practices at Globe Life Field.
TCU Baseball helmets while the team practices at Globe Life Field. / Brian McLean OnAssignment/TCU On SI

In episode six of the TCU On SI Bullpen, JD and Carson break down the TCU Horned Frogs season-opening sweep of the San Diego Toreros and what they learned. The duo discusses the impact of the freshmen on the team who made appearances, such as Noah Franco and Sawyer Strosnider, of the six who made appearances on the mound. They also discuss the weekends at the plate that Cole Cramer and Isaac Cadena had.

Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a graduating senior at TCU with a General Communications degree with a emphasis in journalism. While his main focus in journalism centers around TCU Baseball, Carson has covered other sports as well such as TCU Track and Cross Country, TCU Men's and Women's Basketball, and TCU Football. One event of note that Carson has covered was the 2023 Men's College World Series which featured TCU finishing 4th in the country. 

