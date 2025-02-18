WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 6 - TCU Sweeps San Diego
TCU On SI Writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal break the Horned Frog's four-game sweep over the Toreros to start the season. The duo discusses the impact of the freshman, as well as big-time performances from Cramer and Cadena.
In episode six of the TCU On SI Bullpen, JD and Carson break down the TCU Horned Frogs season-opening sweep of the San Diego Toreros and what they learned. The duo discusses the impact of the freshmen on the team who made appearances, such as Noah Franco and Sawyer Strosnider, of the six who made appearances on the mound. They also discuss the weekends at the plate that Cole Cramer and Isaac Cadena had.
Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".
