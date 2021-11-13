TCU Men's Basketball: PJ Haggerty Signs with the Frogs

This week, TCU Men's Basketball Head Coach Jamie Dixon announced the commitment of PJ Haggerty to the rest of the Horned Frog family here at TCU in the 2022-23 season.

TCU Men’s hoops squad got themselves an excellent combo scoring guard who works extremely hard on both ends. He will be a good edition to add to this squad as this years team is young, and they are still developing their players.

This is huge upside for TCU Basketball if they can continue to bring in talent like this. Expect this program to make a lot of deep runs in the future.

The 6-3 guard from Crosby, Texas is a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a top 150 player nationally. He is ranked as the eighth-best player in the state by Texas Basketball Review.

Coach Dixon knows what kind of players he wants on his team. “PJ is a high-character kid with tremendous upside,” said Dixon. “He’s very excited about playing at TCU and will only continue to develop and improve. We are very happy to have PJ in Fort Worth next year.”

There is no problem for Haggerty for creating his own shot. He is a player that reminds of you Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets. He can create from the outside and attack the lane with either hand to get a lay-up. Haggerty averaged 33.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 3.2 steals per game for Crosby High School last season and earned district MVP honors. He reached 40 points seven times including a season-best 43 points. Competing in Class 5A, Crosby went 16-7 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

As a sophomore, Haggerty scored 28.3 points and led Crosby to a 26-11 record and the third round of the playoffs. For his freshman season, Haggerty averaged 10.9 pints at Ridge Point, also in the Houston area, and took the team to the playoffs. Haggerty can light it up! Horned Frog Nation is going to be excited to have him next year.

Haggerty chose TCU over Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn and Texas A&M.

