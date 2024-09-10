TCU Football: Malachi Zeigler Details Offer And Confirms Upcoming Visit
The TCU Horned Frogs have been targeting one of the best underclassman quarterbacks in the nation. That QB is Malachi Zeigler.
Zeigler is a 6-foot-3 195-pound QB in the class of 2027 from Louisiana. He recently received his TCU offer and caught up with the Killer Frogs network to detail his offer with all of our amazing supporters.
“The offer from TCU means a lot. I really like the coaches there. They are coming off a pretty recent championship run. They are growing and expanding not only in the football aspect but as a school in general. To know that I could be a part of the current growth at TCU is a huge honor,” said the Louisiana underclassman.
His faith plays a big part when considering TCU, which gives the Horned Frogs a bit of an edge.
“I’m a Christian. I love talking about God and learning about other faiths. This school would definitely give me the opportunity to freely live my beliefs while learning about others. My mom graduated from a Christian school and we were always discussing different Christian topics. So it would be a great opportunity for me to do the same,” said the talented QB.
“At the moment I do not necessarily have a top school or schools list, as my recruitment has recently started,” Zeigler confirmed as he continues to keep his recruitment open. He added, “Just as I stated earlier, no school is particularly standing out more than the other. At this time, I am just enjoying the moments, and I’m embracing every opportunity because I do not yet know where my open door will be. I’ve learned that there are a lot of factors that need to be weighed before making a commitment. When I commit, I want to have done my due diligence.”
He confirms he will be visiting the Horned Frogs, but sooner rather than later, as he will be there this weekend.
“Yes, I do have visits planned. I will actually be at TCU this upcoming weekend. I’m really looking forward to hanging out with Coach Briles and Coach Cala again. I’d also like to see how far along they are on the new snow room. That’s going to be a really cool facility. I will also be visiting Baylor, Ole Miss, LSU, and Mississippi State to name a few.”
He left us here at Killer Frogs with a great message to end this article.
“TCU is a great school that has a ton of great programs and organizations that interest me other than football. I will continue to enjoy the recruitment process as much as possible because I realize that nothing is promised to me and not many people will get this opportunity. It’s a blessing and I’m truly grateful.”
