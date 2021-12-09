2021-22 TCU Football Recruiting Guide: Commits, Crystal Ball, Rankings

How does TCU's 2021-22 recruiting class stack up against the other Big 12 members and nationally? This article will serve as a guide for TCU Football Recruiting: Who is already committed, who could commit, and what to expect for this class.

With uncertainty surrounding the program for much of the late recruiting window, TCU currently has a small recruiting class. Seven high school seniors have committed to TCU thus far, though the school has the next two months to bolster that class.

The Early Signing Period opens up on Wednesday, December 15. National Signing Day occurs on February 2, 2022 and will round out this year's recruiting cycle.

Commits

Note: This section is subject to change as players commit and decommit. This is the list as Dec. 8.

Jordan Hudson -- Wide Receiver, Garland

Hudson is a highly-touted four star receiver who led Garland to a 10-0 regular season record. He hauled in 67 passes for 1,141 yards (17.0 yards per reception) and 22 touchdowns in 2021 for the Owls.

He was originally committed to SMU in July, 2021, but announced his intention to decommitt and instead follow coach Sonny Dykes to Fort Worth. On November 29, Hudson committed to TCU.

He's the eighth-highest rated recruit in Horned Frogs history, according to 247Sports, and had scholarship offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, USC, Oregon, and other major programs.

Hudson was impressive with the ball in his hands throughout his career at Garland and is a player that's expected to make an immediate impact at TCU. At least two current contributing receivers are graduating from the school, making possible openings for Hudson in his freshman season.

Chace Briddle -- Safety, Garland

Briddle – Jordan Hudson's teammate – announced his commitment to TCU on December 4. Also originally committed to SMU, Briddle followed Dykes and Hudson to TCU.

Like his teammate, four-star Briddle was a highly-sought after recruit with offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, and other national powers. Vanderbilt and Arizona threw in offers around his decommittment from SMU.

He's a good-sized receiver (6' 0", 190 pounds), who is just as dangerous after an interception with the ball in his hands as he is before the pass. Nationally, Briddle is the 10th-ranked safety in the nation and the 30th-ranked overall recruit in the state of Texas.

Josh Hoover -- Quarterback, Rockwall-Heath

Hoover led Heath to the regional semifinals in the Texas 6A D-II State Playoffs and a 9-1 regular season mark. He attempted 300 passes in 2021 season, completing 64% of those for 3,213 yards and 39 touchdowns; Heath averaged a blistering 55.6 points per game– the most points in District 10.

Originally committed to Indiana, Hoover decommited after receiving an offer from TCU. He announced his intent to play for the Frogs on December 6. His father is a former NFL linebacker who played his college football for Colorado State.

Hoover chose TCU over Arkansas, Houston, North Texas, and a myriad of other schools, and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

At 6' 1", 205 pounds, he's a mid-sized quarterback with a rocket arm. Hoover joins a quarterback room with senior-to-be Max Duggan, Baylor game standout Chandler Morris (will be redshirt sophomore), and 2021 four-star Sam Jackson.

Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode -- Edge Defender, Rowlett

Ibukun-Okeyode stands 6' 5" and weighs in at over 230 pounds. With uncommon lateral quickness and an explosive first step off the football, he's an excellent addition to a TCU defense that was gashed time and time again in the 2021 season.

Rowlett played a slate packed full of playoff contenders, leading to a 2-8 final mark, but they held three opponents to under 20 points this season.

He's one of four players to have committed after the coaching change, announcing his intents on December 5. Ibukun-Okeyode– a three-star recruit– chose TCU over Arizona State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State– all of which had offers in for him.

After a disastrous defensive campaign, particularly on the line, he's one of the most important additions to TCU's recruiting class and will have an opportunity to play early.

Joseph Adedire -- Defensive Lineman, Mansfield Summit

Adedire is one of a handful of student athletes potentially signing his National Letter of Intent while his season is still ongoing. Mansfield Summit faces College Station on Friday, December 10, in the 5A State semifinals with hopes to reach the championship game.

He's also one of three commits to have announced his intent and stay committed through the coaching change. Adedire chose the Frogs over Cal, Michigan, Northwestern, and Georgia Tech (all four of which he also took visits to). Given his crop of schools to choose from, Adedire is as academically capable as he is athletically.

He's the 58th-ranked recruit in the state of Texas and the 56th-ranked defensive lineman nationally, and is a three-star recruit.

Major Everhart -- Running Back, Tascosa (Amarillo)

Everhart and the Tascosa Rebels reached the 5A D-I regional finals where they fell to Colleyville Heritage. In his senior season, Everhart rushed for 1,290 yards and 14 touchdowns on a ridiculous 12.9 yard-per-carry average.

The three-star back committed to the Horned Frogs back in October, choosing TCU over Notre Dame, Baylor, and Texas Tech.

Everhart is a track star, having placed fifth in the state in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the 100-meter dash. Naturally, adding a track star to the running back room is a heady move by the Frogs. He joins a small room with just rising sophomore Kendre Miller left. Emari Demarcado will graduate and Zach Evans notably transferred.

Three four-stars decommited in November. Five others also decommited following Gary Patterson’s departure from TCU.

247Sports’ Crystal Balls

247Sports' expert team predicts where uncomitted recruits will sign with. The following players are listed as probable or likely to commit to TCU, according to 247Sports. These are not our predictions.

Chase Kennedy -- Edge Rusher, Episcopal School of Dallas

6-foot-3, 225 pound three star

Has offers from Houston, Colorado, Illinois, Boston College

Seth Martin -- Offensive Lineman, Everman (Fort Worth)

6-foot-3, 285 pound three star

Has offers from TCU, Texas Tech, North Texas

Ja'dais Richard-- Safety, West Monroe (LA)

6-foot-2, 205 pound three star

Has offers from TCU, Vanderbilt, Baylor, and Indiana

Trevon McAlpine -- Defensive Lineman, Saraland (AL)

Has offers from TCU, Arizona State, West Virginia, Colorado

High-Priority Players

High-priority players may be more interested in another school, but are still heavily recruited by TCU. While their signing with the Frogs is unlikely, they are names to watch on Dec. 15.

Denver Harris -- Cornerback, North Shore (Houston)

6-foot-1, 180 pound five star

Offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Texas

247Sports projects LSU and Texas A&M as frontrunners

Kam Dewberry -- Offensive Lineman, Atascocita (Humble) ​

6-foot-4, 313 pound four star

Offers from Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Texas A&M

247Sports projects Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M to be frontrunners

Scheduled to announce his commitment on Dec. 15

Taj Sanders -- Wide Receiver, Quincy (FL)

5-foot-10, 190 pound three star

Offers from Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Arkansas

Projected to favor Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, Kansas State

Recruiting Class Ranks

Big 12: 9th

National: 72nd

Naturally, a major coaching change will affect recruiting rankings. Players do commit to schools, but they also commit to coaches. With such a small current class (seven commits), expect TCU to grow their 2022 recruiting class throughout the recruiting period, which culminates on February 2.

