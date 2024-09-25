TCU Football Target Jamarion Vincent Breaks Down His Top 8 Schools
Jamarion Vincent is a 2026 cornerback and wide receiver prospect who recently released his top 8 schools. The four-star prospect is from Connally High School in Waco, Texas.
Vincent spoke with Killer Frogs to detail each school and why they belong in his top schools.
Baylor: “The coaching staff is great. Every time I am there, they always tell me how much they care and think about me. Baylor always makes me feel like I’m at home.”
Texas Tech: “I been down there once, and it was a great time. I like how Tech coaches.”
Texas: “Texas showed me a lot, including how they eat, and Coach Joseph is a great coach. I have former teammates that are here telling me how Texas is and how they got better and bigger.”
Kansas State: “K-State has a great coaching staff. I have not been down there yet, but I can not wait to see it.”
Purdue: “Purdue has a good coaching staff.”
Houston: “Houston has been showing me love. Coach Bell was at Baylor, and when he came to offer me, I knew he wanted me for real. He is a great coach.”
Nebraska: “As for Nebraska, they gave me an option to play wide receiver. They saw something others saw but didn't really want to say anything about it. I also love the coaching staff.”
TCU: “TCU has been talking to me since last year. I love how the coaches coach hard, but it’s cause they want you to be the best version of yourself.”
