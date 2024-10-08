TCU Cross Country: LA Tech Mook 4 Invitational Results
This past weekend, TCU men's and women's cross country competed in the LA Tech Mook 4 Invitational in Ruston, Louisiana. The Frogs swept the event in stellar fashion by ending both the 8K and 5K races with 8 or more Frogs in the top 10. Both teams swept the event in perfect fashion by scoring 15 points. This past weekend's wins mark the 4th win for the men's team and the 3rd win by the women's team in the regular season.
Graydon Morris finished 1st for the Frogs with a time of 25:14.26, earning his second win of the year. Johnson Lagat placed 2nd just behind Morris with a time of 25:14.84. Finishing shortly behind them were Stone Burke, Hector Solis, and Tate Underwood rounding out the top 5 finishers. Also finishing in the top 10 were Brayden Schick, Noah Winters, Drew Oliver, and CJ Meyer.
On the women's side, Tabitha Ngao continued her unreal fall season by finishing first overall with a time of 17:30.50. This is also Ngao's third 1st place finish of the season in only 4 events. Finishing 2nd behind Ngao was Mckenzie Bailey with a time of 18:12.26. Ava Santora, Gabby Martin, and Jordan White filled out the top 5 for the TCU scoring. Santora also had a career-best time of 18:48.05.
Men's Results
1. Graydon Morris (25:14.26)
2. Johnson Lagat (25:14.84)
3. Stone Burke (25:48.30)
4. Hector Solis (25:53.35)
5. Tate Underwood (25:59.83)
6. Brayden Schick (26:02.790
7. Noah Winters (26:05.45)
8. Drew Oliver (26:16.36)
9. CJ Meyer (26:19.64)
12. Zach Troutman (26:27.53)
13. Grant Martinez (26:36.92)
17. Tyler Westrom (27:11.85)
18. Colin Lantz (27:20.58)
Women's Results
1. Tabitha Ngao (17:30.50)
2. Mckenzie Bailey (18:12.26)
3. Ava Santora (18:48.05)
4. Gabby Martin (18:49.98)
5. Jordan White (18:55.48)
6. Peyten Woodruff (18:56.66)
8. Josey Whitaker (18:58.06)
9. Emmy Stoll (19:02.31)
11. Olivia Andrews (19:10.54)
12. Georgia Scott (19:14.62)
TCU Cross Country ends its regular season at the Arturo Barrios Invitational that begins on October 18th in College Station.
